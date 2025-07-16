In today's hyper-connected world, every piece of news and every click can spark a rapid flow of information and value. From the dramatic rise and fall of LIBRA, a token associated with Argentina'sIn today's hyper-connected world, every piece of news and every click can spark a rapid flow of information and value. From the dramatic rise and fall of LIBRA, a token associated with Argentina's
Crisis Escalates: LIBRA Token Incident and Shaw Account Hack Sound Alarm for User Security

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
In today's hyper-connected world, every piece of news and every click can spark a rapid flow of information and value. From the dramatic rise and fall of LIBRA, a token associated with Argentina's president, to the hacking of Shaw, the founder of renowned venture capital firm ai16z, these two seemingly isolated incidents underscore a critical issue: the fervor for cryptocurrencies is deeply intertwined with hidden security vulnerabilities on social media platforms, creating a complex ecosystem brimming with both opportunities and risks.

The LIBRA Token Saga Unfolds


On February 15, the official account of Argentine President Javier Milei suddenly announced the launch of a memecoin called LIBRA, along with its token contract address. This announcement sent shockwaves through the cryptocurrency market. LIBRA's price skyrocketed, with its market cap briefly surpassing $4 billion, and the trading pair *URLF-LIBRA_USDT* attracted intense investor attention, fueling unprecedented market excitement. However, just four hours later, President Milei deleted the tweet, claiming he had no knowledge of the LIBRA announcement. This prompted an immediate plunge in LIBRA's price, reversing market sentiment in an instant. Later that afternoon, the Web3 AI infrastructure layer, KIP Protocol, clarified that it had launched the "Viva la Libertad" project to support private enterprises in Argentina, addressing questions raised by the deleted tweet and emphasizing that President Milei was not involved in developing Project Libertad.

As the controversy unfolded further, on February 16, opposition parties in Argentina initiated impeachment proceedings against President Milei, accusing him of abusing his power and misleading the public—actions that could potentially jeopardize Argentina's economic stability.

KIP Protocol issued a statement explaining that the LIBRA token was part of its "Viva la Libertad" project, designed to support Argentine private enterprises through cryptocurrency technology. KIP Protocol emphasized that President Milei was not involved in the development of Project Libertad and that the tweet posted from his account was unrelated to KIP Protocol. Additionally, KIP Protocol clarified that the token's launch and market-making were entirely handled by Kelsier Ventures and the project's initiator, Hayden Davis. KIP Protocol was only invited to manage and oversee the selection of funded technical projects after the token's launch, as well as to provide technical infrastructure for AI initiatives. When President Milei posted about the project on X, KIP Protocol was not involved.

However, the drama did not end there. On February 18, President Milei re-emerged on X, sharing a tutorial on how to purchase LIBRA tokens. LIBRA briefly surged past $0.70, jumping over 130% in just 10 minutes, with a 24-hour increase of 78% and a current market cap of $700 million.

ai16z Founder Shaw's Account Hacked


Amid the LIBRA token controversy, another cybersecurity incident surfaced. The X account of ai16z founder Shaw was suspected of being hacked, with a message that included a fraudulent link purportedly related to the Eliza scam.

Reports indicate that following the hack, Shaw’s account posted a seemingly routine tweet that concealed the scam link, which purported to offer a high-return investment opportunity. Should users click on this link and provide their personal information or make a transfer, they risk significant financial losses and data breaches.

MEXC's Security Recommendations


From the LIBRA token saga to the hacking of ai16z founder Shaw's account, each incident serves as a stark reminder that user security is paramount. In an era characterized by information overload and ubiquitous data security issues, strengthening cybersecurity awareness and enhancing personal protection capabilities for crypto assets have become essential for every crypto asset holder.

Strengthening Account Security Management


  • Enhance Password Security: Passwords are the first line of defense in securing user accounts. Users should periodically update their passwords and use complex, hard-to-guess combinations. Avoid using the same password across multiple platforms to prevent other accounts from being compromised if one is hacked.
  • Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): 2FA is an effective security measure that adds an extra layer of protection. Users should enable this feature on platforms that support it, ensuring that logging in requires an additional verification code or biometric authentication. This can effectively prevent hackers from gaining control of accounts through brute force or phishing attacks.

Staying Vigilant Against Fake Information and Scams


  • Verify Information Sources: Users should remain cautious and verify information from unknown sources. Avoid clicking on suspicious links or downloading unfamiliar attachments to prevent malware or virus infections. For investment opportunities or prize notifications promising high returns, maintain rational judgment and avoid blindly following trends or trusting unverified sources.
  • Raise Awareness of Scams: Familiarize yourself with common scam tactics and enhance scam prevention awareness. For more details, please refer to Cryptocurrency Account Scams.

Protecting Personal Information


  • Handle Personal Information Carefully: Personal information is a valuable asset. Users should handle it with care and avoid disclosing it unnecessarily. For example, refrain from sharing excessive personal information on social media.
  • Read Privacy Policies: For platforms or services that require personal information, users should carefully read privacy policies to ensure their data is protected. Understand how the platform or service collects, uses, stores, and shares personal information, as well as user rights and responsibilities.

In the cryptocurrency market, choosing a secure and reliable trading platform is crucial. Take MEXC Exchange, for example, which employs multiple security measures to protect users, including cold storage technology, 2FA, and real-time risk monitoring. When selecting a trading platform, users should prioritize those with robust security mechanisms to reduce the risk of asset theft or trading losses. Additionally, MEXC regularly publishes security tips and educational content to help users enhance security awareness, such as: What is a Phishing Attack? and Six Methods to Better Secure Your Account. These initiatives not only improve user protection but also set an example for the healthy development of the cryptocurrency industry.


Disclaimer: The information provided in this material does not constitute advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it serve as a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn offers this information for reference purposes only and does not provide investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

