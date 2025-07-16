Coinbase Adds ZkSync (ZK) to Its Listing Roadmap, Reigniting the L2 Scaling Wars?

On September 6, Coinbase announced that it would add ZkSync (ZK) to its listing roadmap, quickly drawing widespread attention in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space. 1. What is ZkSync? ZkSync,On September 6, Coinbase announced that it would add ZkSync (ZK) to its listing roadmap, quickly drawing widespread attention in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space. 1. What is ZkSync? ZkSync,
On September 6, Coinbase announced that it would add ZkSync (ZK) to its listing roadmap, quickly drawing widespread attention in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space.

1. What is ZkSync?

ZkSync, launched by Matter Labs in 2019, is an innovative Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum. Its founder, Alex Gluchowski, started Matter Labs in 2018 after working on Plasma research with the Ethereum Foundation, eventually incubating the ZkSync project. ZkSync is supported by notable venture capital firms like a16z and Dragonfly.

ZkSync is a Layer 2 scaling solution based on Ethereum that uses zero-knowledge proof technology to increase transaction throughput and reduce costs. It falls under the ZK-Rollup category, a popular scaling method on Ethereum. ZK-Rollup, a Layer 2 scaling solution based on zero-knowledge proofs, uses validity proof (VP), assuming all transactions are dishonest by default and accepting only those that pass validation. Complex computations and proof generation happen off-chain, while on-chain proof verification and partial data storage ensure data availability.

In June 2020, ZkSync 1.0 (ZkSync Lite) launched on the Ethereum mainnet, offering a simplified solution for payments and asset transfers, but lacking compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).

In March 2023, ZkSync 2.0 (ZkSync Era) launched, with its key improvement being EVM compatibility, allowing smart contracts written in Solidity or other high-level languages used in Ethereum development, significantly reducing development costs.

In July 2024, ZkSync announced the launch of Elastic Chain (ZkSync 3.0), a ZK Rollup network that supports native interoperability with a unified and intuitive user experience. Its elastic architecture enables the blockchain to scale its capacity infinitely by adding new instances to meet demand.

2. ZkSync's Technical Advantages

From a technical perspective, ZkSync has significant advantages over other Layer 2 solutions.

2.1 Security

ZkSync uses zero-knowledge proof technology to ensure transaction security. Its security model does not rely on fraud proofs or game theory but is built on a unique mechanism, achieving Ethereum mainnet-level security and providing users with a highly trusted trading environment.

2.2 EVM Compatibility

ZkSync Era can handle nearly all smart contracts based on Ethereum’s EVM, which greatly reduces development and maintenance costs while ensuring high security.

2.3 Account Abstraction

ZkSync Era is the first EVM-compatible chain to implement native account abstraction. This feature unifies the characteristics of EOA (Externally Owned Accounts) and smart contracts, allowing accounts to initiate transactions autonomously and handle complex logic. By introducing smart accounts and the concept of Paymaster, it fundamentally changes the way accounts operate. Smart accounts are fully programmable, allowing for customizations such as signature schemes, native multi-signature features, spending limits, and app-specific restrictions. Paymaster enables users to pay transaction fees using ERC20 tokens, significantly enhancing user experience, security, and flexibility, and paving the way for broader blockchain adoption.

3. ZkSync Controversies

On June 11, ZK Nation posted on Platform X, revealing the $ZK tokenomics along with the highly anticipated $ZK airdrop rules, distribution details, and website.


As the $ZK airdrop date approached, a series of controversial events have cast a shadow, sparking widespread concerns and dissatisfaction. Following the announcement of the airdrop rules, numerous issues emerged during implementation, despite the initial intention of rewarding the community. Community members have criticized the airdrop mechanism for its lack of transparency and questioned whether it adhered to principles of fairness. The centralized nature of the airdrop distribution particularly disappointed many, as it seemed to contradict the core ethos of decentralization. Worse, some wallets without actual transactions also received airdrops, further fueling doubts about the fairness of the process.

Additionally, ZkSync has faced criticism for its inadequate protection of user rights and its slow response to issues, which has eroded trust within the community. User complaints have not been resolved in a timely manner, and there are insufficient avenues for recourse when rights are violated, tarnishing ZkSync's reputation.

4. The Urgent Need for Ethereum Ecosystem Scaling: L2 as the Key

Despite ZkSync facing a series of negative events over the past six months, Coinbase's decision to add it to its listing roadmap highlights the token's long-term potential and value for holders.

Layer 2 (L2) technology is a revolutionary innovation in blockchain with far-reaching implications beyond just technical improvements. By efficiently offloading the Ethereum mainnet's transaction load, it significantly alleviates gas fee spikes and transaction delays caused by high traffic, providing users with a smoother, more cost-effective experience. L2 solutions have played a crucial role in helping Ethereum maintain its leadership in the blockchain space. Through its rollup-centric strategy, L2 not only optimizes and upgrades its own technology but also fosters deep integration with the Ethereum mainnet, creating a multi-layered ecosystem where Ethereum is the core and Layer 2 serves as its expansion. This ecosystem enhances Ethereum's scalability and performance, attracting more developers, users, and capital, and driving rapid growth across the blockchain industry.

As the Ethereum ecosystem continues to evolve and demand for efficient, low-cost transactions grows, ZkSync, one of the leading Layer 2 projects, is poised to play an increasingly important role in driving the prosperity of the Layer 2 ecosystem.

MEXC, recognized for its rapid listing capabilities, has already listed $ZK and is actively positioning itself in the Layer 2 sector to support the sustainable growth of the blockchain ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


