Bitcoin Surges to $70,000: Can the Lightning Network Handle the Surge in Liquidity?

In the global financial markets, gold and the Nasdaq have both set historical highs, with Bitcoin closely following suit and poised to reach new peaks. Recent performance has been extremely active and significantly volatile.









According to data from the MEXC official website, after the U.S. stock market opened on October 29, Bitcoin climbed and broke through the critical resistance level of $70,000, with an intraday increase of up to 4.22%, reaching an intraday high of $73,620. Compared to the beginning of the year, Bitcoin has risen by a total of 68%, and in the past month, it has achieved a monthly increase of 12.30%. Although the current price is still slightly below the historical high of $73,750.07 set on March 14 of this year, it has shown strong upward momentum.









Well-known on-chain analyst Willy Woo predicts that Bitcoin's price will reach $200,000 by the end of 2024. However, some analysts remind investors that uncertainties in the macroeconomic environment and regulatory risks may also negatively impact Bitcoin's price.









The surge in Bitcoin's price is not coincidental; it is the result of multiple factors working together. On one hand, traditional financial institutions such as Blackstone and Fidelity are actively participating by applying for a spot Bitcoin ETF and conducting in-depth research, effectively enhancing market liquidity and stability, thereby solidifying Bitcoin's position as an emerging investment asset and alleviating concerns among individual investors. On the other hand, the uncertainty in the global economic, financial, trade, and geopolitical environment has intensified, especially with the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election, where the fierce competition between Harris and Trump has spurred market risk aversion, leading to increased buying to hedge against risks, which in turn has driven up Bitcoin's price.





Additionally, technological advancements, particularly innovations like the Lightning Network, have addressed Bitcoin's scalability issues, allowing it to be used not only as a store of value but also for everyday small transactions, creating conditions for broader adoption.









The issues of congestion and rising transaction fees on the Bitcoin network have long been the main bottleneck restricting its development. In response to this challenge, the Lightning Network emerged as a Layer 2 solution. Proposed by Joseph Poon and Thaddeus Dryja in 2016, the Lightning Network introduced the white paper titled "The Bitcoin Lightning Network: Scalable Off-Chain Instant Payments," offering a solution to the scalability problem of the Bitcoin network.





The Lightning Network provides a new network—Layer 2—allowing users to make instant payments without the need to create additional on-chain Bitcoin transactions or pay fees. Users only need to load Bitcoin onto the Lightning Network using the Bitcoin blockchain for initial settlement (i.e., removing Bitcoin from the Lightning Network). Theoretically, the Lightning Network can process millions of transactions per second, far exceeding the Bitcoin mainnet's limit of 7 transactions per second, providing an effective way to alleviate Bitcoin network congestion.









However, the development of the Lightning Network has not been without obstacles. Recently, Bitcoin core developer Antoine Riard withdrew from the Lightning Network development team due to security concerns, noting that new alternative cycle attacks could pose a threat to the Lightning Network. This incident raised market concerns about the security of the Lightning Network. Despite this, the Lightning Network remains key to solving Bitcoin's congestion problem, and its future refinement and development will have far-reaching impacts on the widespread application of Bitcoin.





From theory to practice, after several years of vigorous development, the infrastructure and ecosystem applications of the Bitcoin Lightning Network have begun to take shape. On the infrastructure front, many Bitcoin wallet services, exchanges, and payment processors have adopted and implemented this technology, providing users with efficient and cost-effective Bitcoin payment services. In terms of ecosystem applications, its application scenarios continue to expand, covering multiple fields such as finance, gaming, rewards/cashback, crowdfunding, P2P markets, podcasts/streaming, and social applications, laying a solid foundation for the widespread use of Bitcoin.









With the evolution of the times, enhancing payment efficiency and reducing costs have become universal demands that cannot be ignored. Against this backdrop, the Lightning Network ecosystem is gradually thriving, demonstrating strong development momentum and is expected to further promote the large-scale application and popularization of Bitcoin in the future.





