April MX Zone Events Report

Project Name
Airdrop Time
(MX Commitment Time)
Price Increase % (as of Apr 30)
POPCAT
2024/4/18
607.40%
DLORD
2024/4/26
484.50%
WUF
2024/4/15
464.20%
APU
2024/4/6
263.92%
LUST
2024/4/30
220.00%
OCH
2024/4/4
215.00%
QTK
2024/4/13
187.90%
ANDYETH
2024/4/11
156.10%
CHATAI
2024/4/11
143.44%
GOL
2024/4/29
126.40%
The Kickstarter and Launchpool events are exclusive free airdrop events for MX holders. To encourage active participation and increase rewards, MEXC has adjusted the level reward coefficient rules for
1. What is the Kickstarter event?The Kickstarter event is an activity initiated during the pre-launch stage of a project where users can vote to support their favorite project on MEXC, which then aird
The MEXC platform offers exclusive free airdrop events for MX holders, helping users earn airdrop rewards from various projects. To encourage user participation and enhance airdrop earnings, MEXC made
Kickstarter is an exclusive airdrop event for MX holders on the MEXC platform. By holding a certain amount of MX, users can participate in the event for free and receive token airdrops from new projec