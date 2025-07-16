Kinto is a Layer 2 blockchain platform built on Ethereum, designed to bridge traditional financial institutions and real-world assets through decentralized finance (DeFi). The project aims to developKinto is a Layer 2 blockchain platform built on Ethereum, designed to bridge traditional financial institutions and real-world assets through decentralized finance (DeFi). The project aims to develop
Analyzing Kinto: The Blockchain Innovator Reshaping Financial Infrastructure

Kinto is a Layer 2 blockchain platform built on Ethereum, designed to bridge traditional financial institutions and real-world assets through decentralized finance (DeFi). The project aims to develop a fully AML-compliant Layer 2 network, enabling regulated financial institutions to integrate into the blockchain ecosystem seamlessly.

In February 2025, Kinto received a significant boost when the Abu Dhabi branch of Brevan Howard, a global investment management firm, invested $20 million. This landmark investment underscores the growing confidence of traditional financial capital in the DeFi space and Kinto's potential to bridge the gap between conventional finance and blockchain technology.

1. Project Background


Blockchain technology holds the potential to revolutionize the financial services industry with its decentralized architecture, non-custodial nature, and ability to eliminate intermediaries. These characteristics can create a more efficient, transparent, and cost-effective financial infrastructure. However, the industry is also grappling with significant challenges, including the rise of fraudulent projects, the exploitation of smart contract vulnerabilities, and ongoing security risks that undermine the ecosystem's stability.

Kinto addresses these challenges head-on by offering a solution that balances the core principles of decentralization with the security standards expected by traditional financial institutions.

The emergence of Kinto marks the first time the industry has approached financial infrastructure innovation from the foundational level. It not only preserves the core value of decentralization but also enhances security to the standards of traditional finance through technological advancements. While ensuring users retain control over their assets, Kinto also offers secure custody solutions, bringing unprecedented trust and stability to the blockchain financial ecosystem.

2. Core Features


Regulatory-Compliant Infrastructure: Kinto's built-in Know Your Customer (KYC) checks and investor certification mechanisms ensure compliance, enabling traditional financial institutions to engage safely in DeFi while adhering to regulatory standards.

Efficient Layer 2 Architecture: Initially, Kinto built its test network using Ethereum-based Optimism OP Stack before migrating to the Arbitrum ecosystem and integrating Arbitrum’s Nitro technology. This transition enhances Kinto’s flexibility and functionality, improving network scalability and transaction efficiency.

Built-in Insurance Mechanism: Kinto plans to provide built-in insurance for all smart contracts to mitigate risks faced by DeFi investors. This initiative aims to create a more secure and reliable ecosystem, strengthening user confidence in decentralized finance.

Cross-Chain Liquidity Management: Kinto's Musubi feature enables active liquidity management across multiple blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Arbitrum, Base, and Hyperliquid. This optimizes liquidity utilization and ensures users access the best trading opportunities across different chains.

3. Tokenomics


3.1 Basic Information


  • Token Name: KINTO（K）
  • Maximum Token Supply: 15 million (with an annual inflation rate of 2%, but the total supply will never exceed 15 million)
  • Initial Circulating Supply: 10 million

3.2 Distribution Mechanism


K is Kinto's governance token. Holders can participate in governance decisions, stake to earn rewards and receive incentives by providing liquidity.


  • Kinto Community: 55% of the initial token supply. Primarily allocated to users and developers building on the platform.
  • Investors: 25% of the initial token supply.
  • Team & Advisors: 20% of the initial token supply.

3.3 Token Functions


Governance: Participate in governance by submitting proposals, voting, and influencing key decisions such as protocol upgrades, network parameter changes, and ecosystem fund allocations.

Staking: Stake K tokens to secure the network and earn rewards through Kinto’s mining program.

Liquidity Provision: Provide liquidity within the Kinto ecosystem. Participants can earn K token rewards, improving market efficiency and depth.

Transaction Fees & Premium Features: Use K tokens to pay transaction fees and access premium DeFi tools and institutional-grade services.

Engen Launch Program Privileges: Enjoy governance priority and a permanent 15% reward bonus in the mining program by participating in the Engen Launch Program.

Moving forward, Kinto is set to expand its ecosystem by integrating more Real-World Assets (RWA), enhancing cross-chain liquidity infrastructure, and rolling out innovative DeFi modules. These initiatives will drive the convergence of traditional finance with blockchain technology, laying the foundation for a secure, efficient, and inclusive financial paradigm that is accessible to all.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this material does not constitute advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it serve as a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn offers this information for reference purposes only and does not provide investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


