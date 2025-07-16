Altcoin Rebound: Time to Buy the Dip? Who Will Lead the Market?

In the early hours of August 28, a sharp drop caused Bitcoin's price to swiftly break through the crucial $60,000 support level. This event not only shook the market's sensitive nerves but also inflicted unprecedented damage on many altcoins. As a result, the total cryptocurrency market value fell by 6.7%. Despite the prevailing uncertainty, new opportunities are emerging in the market.





Despite Bitcoin's continued dominance in the market, the potential of altcoins cannot be overlooked. Data shows that Bitcoin's dominance slightly decreased by 0.12% over the past seven days, reflecting a partial shift of market funds towards other crypto assets. TradingView charts indicate that in the past 24 hours, the market value of altcoins dropped by 16.68%, significantly more than Bitcoin's 9.94% decline. This reflects market sentiment volatility and an excessive sell-off of altcoins by investors; however, it also presents a rare buying opportunity for those with foresight.





It's worth noting that the market value of altcoins has found strong support at the $850 billion level. This support is not only technically significant but also carries psychological importance for the market. If altcoins stabilize and rebound at this support level, it could trigger a new upward trend. For investors, this is undoubtedly a signal worth paying attention to.





Technical analysis shows that Bitcoin has established strong support above the $58,000 level, laying the foundation for a potential altcoin rebound. Overall, altcoins continue to exhibit a positive correlation, indicating that despite individual differences, they generally follow Bitcoin's trends. Data shows that altcoins like Bancor Network (BNT), Axie Infinity (AXS), Chainlink (LINK), Algorand (ALGO), and Cardano (ADA) have the highest correlation with Bitcoin. On the other hand, altcoins like Dash (DASH), Curve DAO (CRV), dYdX (DYDX), and My Neighbor Alice (ALICE) show the lowest levels of correlation, suggesting that their movements are more independent of Bitcoin.





This phenomenon reinforces the idea that the current market may remain stable in the short term, with the crypto industry possibly continuing to trade sideways in the near term. Investors should remain vigilant to identify any potential deviations that could signal higher risks. According to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, the current "Fear" score is 29, indicating that while sentiment has improved, it has not fully escaped pessimism. This sentiment may limit the extent of a short-term rebound but also presents an opportunity for long-term investors to accumulate positions at lower prices. Therefore, it cannot be ruled out that the positive correlation between Bitcoin and altcoins could provide long-term buyers with an opportunity to acquire more assets at discounted prices, especially amid growing concerns of a potential cryptocurrency sell-off in September.





Past experience shows that the popularity of altcoins is often closely linked to market sentiment fluctuations, breakthroughs in innovative technology, and celebrity influence. Recently, some altcoins have become market highlights due to their outstanding performance and trending topics, garnering significant attention and sparking widespread discussion:





SUNDOG

Current Price: $0.25

Market Cap: $250 million

On August 16, Sundog (SUNDOG) was launched on SunPump, the first meme fair launch platform within the TRON ecosystem. Within less than 3 hours of its launch, its market cap surpassed $10 million. In the early hours of August 19, less than 3 days after its launch, SUNDOG's market cap broke $100 million for the first time. To put this in perspective, the most successful memecoin in recent years, PEPE, took 4 days from its launch to reach a $100 million market cap. According to the latest data from MEXC , as of the early hours of August 30, SUNDOG's price had reached a peak of 0.33586 USDT, with a market cap exceeding $250 million. In contrast, other well-known memecoins with high market caps, such as SHIB, BONK, and FLOKI, remained quiet for a considerable period after their launch before experiencing a breakout. It can be said that the wealth effect brought by SUNDOG in its first week has already surpassed that of most top-tier Meme coins. It's worth noting that MEXC has listed 2,592 tokens and 3,008 trading pairs, making it the fastest platform to list coins with the most comprehensive selection in the network—any altcoin you can think of, they have it!









REDO

Current Price: $0.5

Market Cap: $52 million

Resistance Dog (REDO) is a memecoin within the TON ecosystem, born in January 2024. Its popularity recently surged again due to the arrest of Durov. Analysts believe that REDO is very likely to become the leading memecoin in the TON ecosystem. Since August 25, REDO's market cap has surged by over 250%, breaking through $95.7 million. Although the current price has dropped more than 46.8% from its all-time high, REDO's trading volume spiked to $17 million in a short period, showing strong market response and broad community support. Now that Durov has been released, whether REDO can achieve new heights remains to be seen.









NOT

Current Price: $0.008792 Market Cap: $850 million

Due to its viral spread and innovative approach, Notcoin (NOT) is gaining momentum as a promising altcoin. Notcoin initially started as a Telegram game that attracts users to web3 by utilizing a click-to-earn mining mechanism. The NOT token incentivizes users to explore web3 products, participate in games, contribute to the ecosystem, and support new web3 projects through activities. Its strong community support and unique features have made it a notable player in the altcoin space.









Expert Opinion

On August 29, CryptoQuant analyst Joao Wedson posted on social media, stating that there is currently a positive correlation between altcoins and Bitcoin. This behavior indicates consistency in the crypto market, with altcoins moving in sync with Bitcoin, reflecting investor confidence in the overall market.









Renowned cryptocurrency trader Luke Martin posted to his 331,967X followers: "The altcoin market is currently at the 'sell your house and buy more' level." According to historical data, the "Alts Buy Signal" chart below can indicate when the overall altcoin market is in a buying state for traders. This signal has not appeared in the past three years, and historical data suggests that it usually precedes a strong market rebound. For example, in the summer of 2020, after Bitcoin reached a similar level, its price skyrocketed from 10K to 60K within six months. Cryptocurrency trader Mags pointed out: "The altcoin market is forming a falling wedge pattern, which is a bullish continuation pattern." If this pattern continues, it could trigger a significant upward rebound."









Market Sentiment

Many also believe that with changes in market conditions, the restructuring of token holdings, and the gradual improvement in valuation cost-effectiveness, altcoins are approaching a turnaround from their difficulties. Firstly, as the U.S. gradually enters a cycle of interest rate cuts, market risk appetite is expected to rise. During this phase, small-cap projects with better growth potential typically perform better. Secondly, after the synchronized decline of altcoins and Bitcoin, altcoins have begun to reverse their previous downtrend of more declines than gains. Both market cap share and daily trading volume share have significantly rebounded, indicating that some funds have already started rebalancing their portfolios. Lastly, historically, each large-scale capital influx has produced a sedimentation effect. For example, although the 2000 internet tech bubble led to a three-year bear market, 12% of companies eventually became industry giants and entered a long-term bull market. The current state of altcoins is similar to the sedimentation phase after a large-scale capital investment, waiting for a new catalyst to emerge.





The current altcoin market is undergoing a critical adjustment period. Despite facing multiple challenges, analysis from industry experts and market signals suggest that this could be a good opportunity to buy the dip. Investors should remain cautious, closely monitor market trends, and manage risks effectively to seize future investment opportunities. Although uncertainty exists in the market, technical analysis and industry perspectives indicate that altcoins may soon present significant buying opportunities. As global demand for Web3 protocols and digital assets continues to grow, especially in the context of the upcoming U.S. election and the anticipated environment of interest rate cuts, the altcoin market is likely to see new development opportunities. Investors should take advantage of the current price adjustments and make informed decisions.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.