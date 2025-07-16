In the ongoing wave of expansion in the cryptocurrency field, stablecoins have become a trusted safe haven for investors and traders due to their lower volatility. As the market matures, stablecoins,In the ongoing wave of expansion in the cryptocurrency field, stablecoins have become a trusted safe haven for investors and traders due to their lower volatility. As the market matures, stablecoins,
After Ten Years of Challenges and Refinement, the Stablecoin Sector Moves Steadily Onward

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
In the ongoing wave of expansion in the cryptocurrency field, stablecoins have become a trusted safe haven for investors and traders due to their lower volatility. As the market matures, stablecoins, as a bridge connecting two worlds—cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies—are increasingly important in their strategic position.

1. Understanding Stablecoins

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies pegged to fiat currencies or other assets, with the key feature of relative price stability. Based on their stabilization mechanisms, stablecoins can be classified into four categories: fiat-collateralized stablecoins, crypto-collateralized stablecoins, algorithmic stablecoins, and commodity-backed stablecoins.

2. Development History of Stablecoins

The origin of stablecoins dates back to 2014 when Tether issued the first stablecoin—USDT. Since then, stablecoins have gradually emerged in the market and have undergone several developmental stages.

  • Stablecoin 1.0: Fiat-collateralized stablecoins. Represented by USDT, these coins are modeled after the "gold standard," pegging 1:1 to the US dollar and claiming equivalent dollar reserves as backing. USDT quickly dominated the market due to its first-mover advantage, becoming one of the most popular stablecoins of its time.
  • Stablecoin 2.0: Crypto-collateralized stablecoins. This stage involves maintaining value stability through over-collateralization with other cryptocurrencies, exemplified by MakerDAO's DAI.
  • Stablecoin 3.0: Uncollateralized/algorithmic stablecoins. The previous peak of algorithmic stablecoins was UST, an algorithmic stablecoin created by LUNA, which ultimately collapsed due to its Ponzi-like mechanism. As of now, no algorithmic stablecoin has emerged as a major success in the market.

3. Current State of Stablecoin Development

Since 2020, the market capitalization of stablecoins has shown rapid growth. As of August 2024, the total market capitalization of fiat-pegged stablecoins is approximately $161.2 billion, with a growth rate of 35.4%, and they now account for 8.2% of the global cryptocurrency market capitalization. Their dominant position continues to strengthen, especially during market downturns.

In the current crypto market, stablecoins exhibit a diverse and flourishing landscape, with 193 different stablecoins of varying sizes and influence coexisting. According to DeFiLlama data, the vast majority of stablecoins have a market capitalization of less than $100 million, occupying only a marginal position in the market. Only 5 stablecoins have a market capitalization exceeding $1 billion. These 5 stablecoins, which represent 2.6% of the total number, account for 96.11% of the total market capitalization of stablecoins.


With the rapid development of the crypto market and the increasing maturity of blockchain technology, traditional financial institutions have shown a strong interest in the stablecoin sector, entering this field one after another. For example, PayPal has launched the PYUSD stablecoin; JingDong has announced the issuance of a Hong Kong dollar-pegged stablecoin; Latin American e-commerce giant Mercado Libre will introduce a US dollar-pegged stablecoin; and Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui, and Mizuho banks have teamed up to test the cross-border stablecoin transfer platform "Project Pax."

4. Instability of Stablecoins

Despite the robust development of stablecoins in recent years, with continuous growth in market capitalization and increasing market acceptance, stablecoins still face many challenges and difficulties, especially during periods of significant market uncertainty.

In an environment of fluctuating market sentiment, the reference assets to which stablecoins are pegged (such as the US dollar or gold) can also experience significant price volatility. Issuers need to adjust their reserve asset structures, optimize algorithmic models, and strengthen risk management to ensure sufficient liquidity. However, influenced by market, technological, regulatory, and investor behavior factors, stablecoins are prone to price deviations. Particularly during increased market uncertainty, this can trigger a crisis of trust in stablecoins among investors, leading to mass redemptions that cause supply and demand imbalances, exacerbating price volatility, and further impacting the stability of the cryptocurrency market.

5. Conclusion

Over the past decade, stablecoins have undergone a dramatic transformation from a fringe concept to a central player on the financial stage. They have not only addressed the volatility issue in the cryptocurrency market but have also gradually penetrated various fields such as cross-border payments and DeFi, becoming a crucial cornerstone in the digital financial ecosystem.

In the realm of stablecoin trading, MEXC deeply understands the importance of stablecoins in addressing cryptocurrency market volatility and facilitating value transfer and exchange. Therefore, MEXC provides comprehensive coverage and deep support for the trading of various mainstream stablecoins, including but not limited to USDT and USDC, which are highly recognized in the market. By building an efficient, stable, and secure trading system, MEXC offers traders a convenient and low-cost stablecoin trading platform. Users can easily achieve seamless conversion between stablecoins and other cryptocurrencies, meeting diverse investment and trading needs. At the same time, MEXC continuously optimizes the trading experience and offers extremely low transaction fees, ensuring that traders can enjoy stability while reducing trading costs.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


