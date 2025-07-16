A Look into the Trump Family's Cryptocurrency Ventures

Following the U.S. presidential election, the Trump family's foray into the world of cryptocurrency has captured widespread attention, blending the allure of digital assets with their signatureFollowing the U.S. presidential election, the Trump family's foray into the world of cryptocurrency has captured widespread attention, blending the allure of digital assets with their signature
Following the U.S. presidential election, the Trump family's foray into the world of cryptocurrency has captured widespread attention, blending the allure of digital assets with their signature penchant for making headlines. From innovative DeFi projects to the creation of personal tokens, their ventures ignited both curiosity and debate within the crypto community.

The TRUMP Token: Leveraging Political Brand for Market Dominance


The launch of the TRUMP meme coin represents a masterclass in leveraging political celebrity status for cryptocurrency market penetration. On January 18, 2025, Trump announced the launch of the TRUMP memecoin on his official social media account. Marketed as politically neutral, 80% of the memecoin’s ownership is divided between CIC Digital LLC and Fight Fight Fight LLC, subsidiaries of the Trump Organization, with an unlocking schedule spanning three years.



Within just 24 hours of its launch, *URLS-TRUMP_USDT* was listed on multiple trading platforms, including MEXC, setting a record for the shortest time taken for a token to go live on Spot markets. It has rapidly accumulated an $82 billion market capitalization in just 48 hours of trading, with its value peaking at $78.


The token's success reverberated throughout the Solana ecosystem, driving the price of *URLS-SOL_USDT*to reach new heights during this market cycle and reinforcing the network's overall growth momentum.


The success of the TRUMP memecoin stems from a deliberate strategy to capitalize on Trump’s high-profile status. Through this initiative, the Trump Organization has successfully attracted significant investor attention, generating substantial financial value in a short period. However, this success has also sparked broader discussions regarding compliance and regulatory issues. Given Trump's role as the U.S. president, his actions may face heightened legal scrutiny and oversight, raising questions about the intersection of politics and cryptocurrency.

Melania Trump's Entry: Strategic Timing with Different Risk Profile


Melania Trump's entry into the crypto space through MELANIA showcases both opportunistic timing and potentially concerning structural differences from the TRUMP token. On January 20, 2025, following the success of her husband's TRUMP memecoin, First Lady Melania Trump announced the launch of *URLS-MELANIA_USDT* via social media, dubbing it the "Official Melania Memecoin" with a link for interested buyers.

Built on the Solana blockchain like *URLS-TRUMP_USDT*, the MELANIA token leverages both its First Lady branding and the momentum of TRUMP's success. The token's market capitalization quickly surged to $13 billion, with its price peaking above $10, driven by community speculation and heightened market interest.


The rapid launch of MELANIA raised concerns about its fundamentals and the broader implications of the Trump family's crypto ventures. While TRUMP underwent development since December 2024, MELANIA's website was registered just one day before launch with incomplete front-end code, suggesting a hasty rollout to capitalize on market momentum.

In addition, the contentious unlock mechanism points to potential risks in MELANIA's tokenomics. Unlike TRUMP's 3-year lock-up for team allocations, MELANIA adopts a far more accelerated approach: a 30-day initial lock, followed by a 10% unlock and linear distribution over 13 months. This accelerated timeline, combined with the rushed launch, raises further questions about the token's long-term sustainability.


WLFI: Trump's Strategic Expansion into DeFi


The public sale of World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the Trump-endorsed DeFi project, saw a rocky start but ultimately delivered results. Officially launched on October 15, 2024, the project initially struggled to gain traction, with sales totaling a mere $1,500 between 9 am on October 16 and 9 am on October 17. This slow start raised concerns about WLFI’s viability and long-term prospects.

Despite early skepticism, WLFI's performance saw significant improvement. By January 20, 2025, the public sale of 20 billion WLFI tokens successfully concluded at a price of $0.015 per token, raising a total of $300 million.

Capitalizing on strong market demand and growing investor interest, the WLFI team made a strategic move to release an additional 5% of the token supply shortly after the sale's completion, signaling adaptability and confidence in the project’s future potential.

MEXC Leads the New Trend with the Launch of Meme+ Trading Zone


Overall, Trump has strategically positioned himself as a disruptive force in the cryptocurrency space, leveraging his political influence and financial prominence to launch ventures such as NFTs, memecoins, and the DeFi project WLFI. These initiatives have not only captured global attention but also reshaped market dynamics, sparking conversations about the convergence of politics and blockchain technology. However, his actions have also raised critical questions about transparency, compliance, and the long-term risks of high-profile involvement in an already volatile market.

As the crypto industry evolves, Trump’s ventures serve as a stark reminder of both the opportunities and challenges that come with integrating traditional power structures into decentralized ecosystems. For investors and market participants navigating this dynamic landscape, the importance of a secure, innovative, and adaptable trading platform cannot be overstated. Platforms like MEXC will play a pivotal role in empowering users to thrive in the next era of cryptocurrency innovation—one where opportunities abound, but only for those prepared to navigate its complexities.

MEXC stands at the forefront of this innovation, dedicated to providing users with a seamless, secure, and efficient trading experience. In response to growing market demand, MEXC has launched the Meme+ trading zone, expanding its offerings to cater to the increasing interest in meme coins.

Disclaimer:The information provided in this material does not constitute advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it serve as a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn offers this information for reference purposes only and does not provide investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


