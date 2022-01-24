mexc
How to View Positions and Funds in Futures Account

2022.01.24 MEXC
Share

When participating in futures trading, users can check their position and funds in the futures trading interface and asset page.

 

How to view funds in the futures account

  1. You can view your funds in the "available" section of the futures trading interface.mceclip8.png
  2. You can view your funds in the Assets – Futures account.mceclip9.png

Transfer of funds

  1. You can transfer your funds on the futures trading interface, click the "Transfer" button, you can choose the direction of the transfer, enter the amount of crypto you want to transfer and click confirm.

mceclip6.png

  1. You can also transfer your funds in the assets interface, click the "Transfer" button, you can choose the direction of the transfer, enter the amount of crypto you want to transfer and click confirm.

mceclip5.png

How to view positions

You can view your current position information below the futures trading interface, such as the current position, estimated liquidation price, unrealized profit & loss. And here you can also reduce the risk of liquidation by increasing the position margin.

And if you switch on the "show all" button, you will view all your positions simultaneously.

mceclip7.png

 

Disclaimer: Trading crypto involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. The materials are not related to the provision of advice regarding investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services and are not recommendations to buy, sell, or hold any asset. MEXC Learn solely provides information, but not financial advice. You should ensure that you fully understand the risk involved before investing.

