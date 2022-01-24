How to View Positions and Funds in Futures Account

When participating in futures trading, users can check their position and funds in the futures trading interface and asset page.

You can view your funds in the "available" section of the futures trading interface. You can view your funds in the Assets – Futures account.

You can transfer your funds on the futures trading interface, click the "Transfer" button, you can choose the direction of the transfer, enter the amount of crypto you want to transfer and click confirm.

You can also transfer your funds in the assets interface, click the "Transfer" button, you can choose the direction of the transfer, enter the amount of crypto you want to transfer and click confirm.

You can view your current position information below the futures trading interface, such as the current position, estimated liquidation price, unrealized profit & loss. And here you can also reduce the risk of liquidation by increasing the position margin.

And if you switch on the "show all" button, you will view all your positions simultaneously.

