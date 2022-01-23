What is Candlestick Chart

The Candlestick chart originated in the Tokugawa shogunate era in Japan and was invented by the Japanese Honma Monghisa. It was first used to record the rice market. It was introduced to the Western world by the famous American expert Steve Nissen in a book called "Japanese Candle Chart Technology". The theory was widely used by the financial market in the 20th century.
The Candlestick chart is drawn in series through the candle charts formed by the opening price, closing price, highest price, and lowest price. According to its different structural shapes, the K-line is divided into different concepts such as solid line, negative line, positive line, upper shadow line, and lower shadow line.
Through the Candlestick chart, we can intuitively see the strength of the underlying trend. The power difference between buyers and sellers. We can also predict the market outlook through the K-line.
Each candlestick represents a period of trading time based on your set timeframe (One day, one hour, or one minute). A red candle indicates that the closing price is lower than the opening price which translates to a decrease in asset price. A green candle indicates that the closing price is higher than the opening price, signifying an increase in asset price. Investors can use the candlestick chart to deduce the short-term and long-term market trends.
Candlesticks consist of candle bodies and upper and lower shadows. The candle body represents the transaction, and the shadow represents the price.
Pros: each candlestick is essentially a record of the price change in a given time period. The formation of a candlestick negates the noise with the time period. By referring to the K-line chart, novice investors can develop more robust short- and mid-term trading strategies.
Cons: The candlestick chart technology was created in the early 20th century and the development was not very mature. The process of drawing candlestick charts is complicated, especially in times of high market volatility, and the selection of points and the formation of candlestick charts are complex. Therefore, the technical analysis strategies of candlestick charts are still being further developed.
The line above the candle body is the upper shadow, and the line below the candle body is the lower shadow. The combination of different shadow lines and the length of the body can reflect the different trading conditions of the market.
There are not many basic patterns of the candlestick, but there are many market signals formed by two or more candles, and the market meaning formed by each pattern is different. Using various patterns such as the spinning top, three white soldiers, three black crows, morning star, engulfing patterns, and many more, investors can formulate a stronger investment strategy according to the different K-line patterns.
For the novice investor, it is most important to start with the most basic candlestick chart knowledge in order to accurately understand the market.
Disclaimer: Trading crypto involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. The materials are not related to the provision of advice regarding investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services and are not recommendations to buy, sell, or hold any asset. MEXC Learn solely provides information, but not financial advice. You should ensure that you fully understand the risk involved before investing.