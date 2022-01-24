mexc
MarketBuy CryptoTrademexcFuturesEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows ClientView More
EnglishUSD
GuideGroup not foundArticles

What is ETH2.0

2022.01.24 MEXC
Share

Ethereum itself has been criticized for its low efficiency and high Gas Fees. As Ethereum becomes more and more popular, its users and applications continue to increase. The entry of funds and traffic puts forward higher requirements for Ethereum. At the same time, the rise of new public chains is also acquiring a large amount of traffic and users from Ethereum. The above factors make the upgrade of Ethereum urgent.

frc-eb3fc2fd4577bab814dd476da1be1f71.png

Introduction to Ethereum 2.0

Ethereum 2.0, also known as Serenity or ETH2.0, aims to solve the scalability and security problems of the current Ethereum network. The ETH2.0 testnet was launched at the end of April 2020, and the ETH2.0 mainnet was officially launched in December 2020. Since then, the era of Ethereum 2.0 has officially arrived.

1_Sj78SUZqbrUgZ-YuWUbarg.jpegEthereum 2.0 is divided into the following three phases:

 

Stage

Name

Time

Problem Solved

First Stage

Beacon Chain

December 1, 2020 Online

A blockchain independent of the Ethereum mainnet

Second Stage

The Merge

Expected in the first or second quarter of 2022

Merge the beacon chain with the Ethereum mainnet

Third Stage

Shard Chain

Expected in 2022, undetermined specific date

Play a key role in scaling the Ethereum network

 

Beacon Chain: Beacon Chain was introduced to synchronize all shard chains and provide consensus for all shard chains. This is a key component and was introduced by Serenity to ensure information sharing between shard chains.

 

Shard Chain: In Ethereum, anyone who wants to evaluate the Ethereum network has to go through a node. A node is a copy of the entire network to perform some function. Shard chains contain only a specific part of the blockchain, reducing the amount of data that nodes have to manage, leading to higher efficiency.

 

Ethereum 2.0 vs Ethereum 1.0

scBJXLU.jpg

  1. From Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS)

The Ethereum consensus mechanism is Proof of Work, while Ethereum 2.0 will use Proof of Stake. Proof of Work (PoW) in Ethereum aims to reward miners for creating and validating blocks on the blockchain. However, such a mechanism limits its scalability because as the blockchain grows, it requires more constant computing power. Proof of Stake (PoS) was introduced to bring in more validators, i.e. anyone with at least 32 ETH can get paid for validating and confirming transactions.

 

The advantage of PoS is that it is more energy efficient than PoW, decoupling energy-intensive computer tasks from the consensus algorithm. This also means that you don't need a lot of computing power to keep the blockchain secure.

 

  1. Ethereum 2.0 has better scalability

Ethereum has always been known as the king of the public chain. Many popular projects are running on the Ethereum public chain, such as DeFi in the summer of 2020, and NFT & DAOs in 2021. However, Ethereum network congestion and high gas fees have been criticized by users. The reason is that in Ethereum 1.0, the network can only support around 30 transactions per second, which causes delays and congestion. Ethereum 2.0 achieves up to 100,000 transactions per second by implementing shard chains to solve the problem of scalability.

 

  1. Ethereum 2.0 will be more secure

The planning of Ethereum 2.0 also takes security into account. At least 16,384 validators are required to deposit ETH on Ethereum 2.0, which makes it more decentralized and secure. At the same time, the Ethereum Foundation has established a dedicated security team to serve Ethereum 2.0 and detect possible network security problems in cryptocurrencies.

 

Pros and Cons of Ethereum 2.0

Ethereum 2.0 provides a better and more efficient way to develop applications on more secure "shards". This increases its scalability as the PoS system allows more validators, increasing the speed of all transactions. With more validators, the gas fee will be more stable and thus more economically sustainable.

Having said that, the timeline for Ethereum 2.0 to become fully operational remains unclear. With this uncertainty, betting on Ethereum becomes less attractive as funds can only come in before Phase 1.5 kicks off. The Ethereum team has delayed the launch of Phase 0 several times. Similar delays in other stages are also likely.

 

Closing thoughts

Ethereum 2.0 upgrades the PoS mechanism and makes in-depth references to data sharding. It is believed that it will attract more projects and users, and sit firmly on the throne of the king of the public chain. However, the PoW consensus mechanism ecology of ETH1.0 has formed a large system, accumulated a large number of native users and excellent development teams, and will continue to exist on ETH1.0.

 

Disclaimer: Trading crypto involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. The materials are not related to the provision of advice regarding investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services and are not recommendations to buy, sell, or hold any asset. MEXC Learn solely provides information, but not financial advice. You should ensure that you fully understand the risk involved before investing.

Beginner benefits

Sign up and easily get New User Rewards. There is up to 1,000 USDT Futures Bonus waiting for you.

Related articles recommendations

What is Ethereum (ETH)

DeFi

What is DeFi

Spot

Kick-start Spot Trading

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trade Crypto Fast with MEXC
About Us
About
User Agreement and Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
Learn
Announcements
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Products
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Download MEXC Global
Fees
VIP Services
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listing Application
OTC Merchants Application
Support
Institutional Services
API Document
MEXC Verify
Law Enforcement Requests
Help Center
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Media Collaboration
Submit a Request
Feedback and Suggestions
Product Suggestions
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM