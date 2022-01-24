mexc
How to Withdraw Crypto

2022.01.24
If you want to transfer funds out of your MEXC account, you’ll need to go through the withdrawal process. The process will change depending on the blockchain, cryptocurrency, or fiat that you want to withdraw. Overall, it’s very simple, but you should be careful to follow each step closely to make sure you don’t accidentally lose your funds.

 

Step 1: Log in to your account and move your cursor on “Wallets”. From the drop-down menu, click on “Overview”.

mceclip1.png

Step 2: Click on the “Withdraw” button.

mceclip2.png

Step 3: Select the token you intend to withdraw from the menu on the left. Here, we will use USDT as an example.

mceclip4.png

Step 4: Enter the destination address, the desired amount and then click on submit.

mceclip5.png

The minimum withdrawal amount will be denoted under the “Amount” column. Your withdrawal must be equal to or greater than the minimum requirement.

 

Step 5: To track your withdrawal status, check "Withdrawal History"

mceclip7.png

Difference in Three USDT Chains: OMNI, ERC20, and TRC20

When making a USDT transfer, many users are presented with a choice of three different chain types that are available, at which point users may face the situation that they don't know which chain type to choose when depositing and withdrawing. The differences between the three different chain types are described in detail. Please refer to the table below.

 OMNIERC20TRC20
Address StyleBegin with a number 1 or 3 Starts with ‘0’ and  ‘x’Beginning with a capital T

Network

Bitcoin (BTC) Network 

Ethereum (ETH) Network

Tron Network 
Transfer SpeedSlow (Ranging from 0.6-2 hours)Ranging from a few minutes to tens of minutes fastFast (Ranging from a few seconds to a few minutes)

Safety

Highest HighModerate

Usage Advice

Large amount Low-frequency 

Medium amount

Trading options

Small amount, High-frequency 

Note:

Since the USDT in the three networks is not interoperable, users should carefully check if the address is correct when depositing and withdrawing. In order to avoid unnecessary losses due to wrong addresses, special attention should be paid to the different address styles of the three types of chains. Each type of chain has its own advantages and disadvantages, users can choose according to their own assets.

 

Closing thoughts

Withdrawing your crypto from MEXC is a simple process that typically goes without problems. Whether you want to take out fiat or move crypto, all the information you’ll need is displayed on the withdrawal page. If you are having trouble, check your emails to see if MEXC has possibly suspended withdrawals. You can also look at a blockchain explorer to check network congestion. Overall, patience is key here. More often than not, all problems are temporary. But if you still are struggling, then MEXC’s support team will be happy to assist

 

Disclaimer: Trading crypto involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. The materials are not related to the provision of advice regarding investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services and are not recommendations to buy, sell, or hold any asset. MEXC Learn solely provides information, but not financial advice. You should ensure that you fully understand the risk involved before investing.

