How to Download and Register a Bitcoin Trading App

Since 2020, the Fed has been heavily issuing money, the price of Bitcoin has continued to climb, leading the entire bull market, and more people have begun to pay close attention to and are willing to learn more about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Choosing a Bitcoin trading platform that is especially important for beginners who are just beginning to understand cryptocurrency investing. MEXC, as a one-stop service platform for leading digital assets, is secure, trustworthy, and continues to provide users with better products and better services! This article will take MEXC as an example to take you to know how to download and register the Bitcoin Trading APP.

Method One

Click open the download page in the mobile browser environment and click [Download MEXC]; After downloading, install and open the APP.

Method Two

Enter the official website, click the download button at the top right button, scan QRcode

enter the download page, click [Download MEXC]; After downloading, install and open the APP.

1. Open MEXC APP and click "Assets"

Then click on the "Register"

Registration can be phone registration and or email registration. You can freely choose either type of registration, and then fill in the corresponding information as required to complete the registration.

2. After successful registration, you may start your crypto trading journey

Disclaimer: Trading crypto involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. The materials are not related to the provision of advice regarding investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services and are not recommendations to buy, sell, or hold any asset. MEXC Learn solely provides information, but not financial advice. You should ensure that you fully understand the risk involved before investing.