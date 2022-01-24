mexc
MarketBuy CryptoTrade
HOT
FuturesActivityETFs
Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows ClientView More
GuideGroup not foundArticles

Three Steps to Start ETF Trading

2022.01.24 MEXC
Share

Step One, Interface Introduction

Log in to MEXC, click on [ETF Margin] on the top menu bar

mceclip7.png

After entering the ETF trading page, carefully read the risk disclaimer and start your ETF trading by agreeing to it. 

mceclip8.png

You can find the supported ETF product trading pairs on the right, MEXC currently offers hundreds of ETF products leveraging from 2x to 5x. You can search for the ETF products you want to trade in the search bar.

mceclip9.png

The net value of ETF products is the fair value in the secondary market. Extreme volatility in the market may result in a deviation from its net value. You should pay close attention to such differences when trading ETF to avoid unnecessary losses.

mceclip10.png

 

Step Two, Buy

The same as spot trading, you need to make sure that you have available USDT in your spot account.

Suppose the current price of BTC3L is 1.000 USDT,

You can select "Limit Price", and enter the price 1 to buy 1000 BTC3L with 1000 USDT.

mceclip11.png

 

Step Three, Sell

If BTC price increases 10% directly, the price of BTC3L will increase 30% to 1.300 USDT (Rebalancing Excluded)

You may insert 1.3 for the price and sell 1,000 BTC3L. After the order is completed, you would obtain 1,300 USDT.

mceclip12.png

In addition, to improve price sensitivity, when the price of an ETF product falls below 0.1 USDT, a consolidation mechanism will be triggered. This will make the number of ETF products reduced to 1/10 of the original quantity. But the price of each product will increase by 10 times. Thus, your portfolio’s value will not be affected. You can view the merge records of your ETF products here.

mceclip13.png

 

Summary

ETF product is an emerging cryptocurrency derivative that has been loved by a large number of investors for its simplicity and unique advantages. Through ETF product trading, if investors choose the right direction, they will be able to see their gains very intuitively. The prices of ETF products will increase largely. While you can continue to read other articles on ETF products on MEXC Learn to know more about ETF products and become a professional ETF product investor.

 

Disclaimer: Trading crypto involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. The materials are not related to the provision of advice regarding investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services and are not recommendations to buy, sell, or hold any asset. MEXC Learn solely provides information, but not financial advice. You should ensure that you fully understand the risk involved before investing.

Beginner benefits

Sign up and easily get New User Rewards. There is up to 1,000 USDT Futures Bonus waiting for you.

Related articles recommendations

Introduction to ETF Products

ETF

The Share Merging Mechanism of ETF Products

ETF

The Rebalancing Mechanism of ETF Product

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trade Crypto Fast with MEXC
About Us
About
User Agreement and Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
Learn
Announcements
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Products
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC Global
Fees
VIP Services
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listing Application
OTC Merchants Application
Support
Institutional Services
API Document
MEXC Verify
Law Enforcement Requests
Help Center
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Media Collaboration
Submit a Request
Feedback and Suggestions
Product Suggestions
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM