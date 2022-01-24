mexc
MarketBuy CryptoTrademexcFuturesEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows ClientView More
EnglishUSD
GuideGroup not foundArticles

How to Check Balance and Transfer Funds on Wallet Overview

2022.01.24 MEXC
Share

How can I view my wallet?

In order to make it easier for you to view your assets, we have integrated several MEXC accounts on this page: currency accounts, fiat accounts, margin accounts, and contract accounts.

 

How can I view my wallet balances?


1. Log in MEXC web version of your account and go to [Wallet] [Overview]

mceclip10.png


2. In the wallet overview interface, you can quickly browse the account status and perform some quick operations:

(1). Shortcut keys
(2). BTC/USD valuation of each account balance
(3). Check the category of each account

mceclip7.png


How to view wallet history?


Click  [ History ] to enter the wallet history interface, and view the history of fiat currency deposit and withdrawal, transfer history, and distribution history.

mceclip8.png

How to transfer funds between MEXC accounts?


If you want to trade on a specific market, you need to transfer the funds before you can trade. For example, if you have purchased USDT through C2C and wish to trade in spot market, you need to transfer the USDT from Fiat Account to Spot Account.


1. Click the [Transfer] button.

2. In the pop-up transfer window, select the account to be transferred and click [Transfer Now].

mceclip9.png

 

Disclaimer: Trading crypto involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. The materials are not related to the provision of advice regarding investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services and are not recommendations to buy, sell, or hold any asset. MEXC Learn solely provides information, but not financial advice. You should ensure that you fully understand the risk involved before investing.

Beginner benefits

Sign up and easily get New User Rewards. There is up to 1,000 USDT Futures Bonus waiting for you.

Related articles recommendations

Beginner Tutorials

How to Download and Register a Bitcoin Trading App

Beginner Tutorials

How to Complete KYC

Beginner Tutorials

How to Bind Google Authenticator

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trade Crypto Fast with MEXC
About Us
About
User Agreement and Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
Learn
Announcements
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Products
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Download MEXC Global
Fees
VIP Services
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listing Application
OTC Merchants Application
Support
Institutional Services
API Document
MEXC Verify
Law Enforcement Requests
Help Center
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Media Collaboration
Submit a Request
Feedback and Suggestions
Product Suggestions
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM