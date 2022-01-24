mexc
MarketBuy CryptoTrade
HOT
FuturesActivityETFs
Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows ClientView More
GuideGroup not foundArticles

How to Participant in Launchpad and Access to Premium Projects

2022.01.24 MEXC
Share

__launchpad_______-__.png

MEXC Launchpad offers a token sale platform that provides users worldwide with an exclusive opportunity to invest in high-quality projects with MX Token. Exclusive benefits for MX token holders.

 

Participation method

Firstly, you need to have MX in your spot account and hold for 4-5 days. You can buy MX Token in the MEXC spot market.

Then, go to the Launchpad page from the top menu bar and select any project that is ongoing.

mceclip2.png

You will see the participant limit for this event. Before clicking on join please make sure you have enough MX token to anticipate. MX token will be temporally locked after you commit to the pool.

mceclip3.png

Allocation = Individual committed MX / Total committed MX by all participants) * Total Project tokens to be sold on Launchpad.

The amount of MX to be deducted= (participant’s final token allocation *Project Token*IEO price) / MX average price

 

Calculation of Participation limit

Users generally need to hold the position MX Token for 4-5 days, the platform randomly snapshots the user's MX Token position situation in one day, and the average minimum position number in 4-5 days is the number of MX Token that can be invested in Launchpad.

For example, a user holds 1000 MX on day1, but buys 4000 more MX at the end of Day 1 and holds for Day 2-5.

Then the participant limit = (1000 + 5000*4)/5 = 4200 MX

But if the user buys 4000 more MX on day 2 afternoon when the 1st snapshot has already been taken.

Then the participant limit = (1000 *2+ 5000*3)/5 = 3400 MX

You may click on [My MX Position Details] for more information on the snapshots.

mceclip1.png

Closing thoughts

MEXC Launchpad has a high standard of searching high-quality projects for users. For past Launchpad events, all of the project tokens got at least 10 times, and up to 50 times rise compared to their IEO price. Users have lots of enthusiasm to participate in MEXC to get access to those premium projects. For specific rules, please pay close attention to the announcements of each event.

 

Disclaimer: Trading crypto involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. The materials are not related to the provision of advice regarding investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services and are not recommendations to buy, sell, or hold any asset. MEXC Learn solely provides information, but not financial advice. You should ensure that you fully understand the risk involved before investing.

Beginner benefits

Sign up and easily get New User Rewards. There is up to 1,000 USDT Futures Bonus waiting for you.

Related articles recommendations

Earning Event

How to Participate in Popular Earnings Events

Spot

Kick-start Spot Trading

Earning Event

How to Participant in MEXC Kickstarter and Get Free Airdrops

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trade Crypto Fast with MEXC
About Us
About
User Agreement and Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
Learn
Announcements
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Products
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC Global
Fees
VIP Services
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listing Application
OTC Merchants Application
Support
Institutional Services
API Document
MEXC Verify
Law Enforcement Requests
Help Center
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Media Collaboration
Submit a Request
Feedback and Suggestions
Product Suggestions
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM