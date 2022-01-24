mexc
MarketBuy CryptoTrade
HOT
FuturesActivityETFs
Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows ClientView More
GuideGroup not foundArticles

The Differences between USDT-margined and Coin-margined Futures

2022.01.24 MEXC
Share

USDT-margined Futures

USDT-margined Futures on MEXC Futures are forward futures, they are linear derivatives products that are quoted and settled in USDT, a stable coin pegged to the value of the U.S. dollar.

One of the key benefits of USDT-margined futures is that you can easily calculate your returns in fiat. This makes USDT-margined futures more intuitive. For example, when you make 1,000 USDT in profit, you can easily estimate that the profit is worth approximately $1,000 - since the value of 1 USDT is pegged closely to 1 USD.

MEXC Futures supports hundreds of futures trading pairs, and you may select on the top left of the futures page.

mceclip4.png

Please make sure you have available USDT in your futures account before opening a position.

 

Coin-margined Futures

Coin-margined futures offered by the MEXC futures is inverse futures, which utilize cryptocurrency as collateral, which means a cryptocurrency is its benchmark currency. In the case of the BTC-margined futures, BTC will be used as an initial margin or to calculate profits.

The biggest advantage of coin-margined futures is that you can improve the efficiency of your capital utilization, and while holding cryptocurrencies, you can trade futures products. At the same time, if you need to calculate the return in fiat because the crypto is used as margin, the coin-margined futures itself comes with 1 time the leverage, although the risk increases a bit, at the same time the return may also increase.

MEXC currently offers BTC and ETH coin-margined futures. Before opening a position, please have BTC/ETH assets available in your futures account.

USD-margined-Futures-Products.webp

How to make a choice

One of the most important purposes for users to choose a coin-margined future is that it offers a rebate on their positions, which is the most ideal choice for traders who want long-sleeved positions. Holders of BTC or ETH do not need to exchange any of their holdings for USDT in order to hedge and trade on the MEXC futures market. In other words, they don't need to sell any cryptocurrency at a low price.

When a bull market comes, investors are more inclined to continue holding on to the crypto assets on hand. Since the coin-margined futures is settled in coins, any profit is directly translated into a long-term holding of your crypto, which is an excellent way to see cryptocurrencies in long-term overweight.

However, when users do not hold other crypto assets other than USDT, they may be more inclined to consider using USDT-margined futures and enjoy the hundreds of futures trading pairs offered by the MEXC futures market. Earning profits from leveraged investment.

 

Closing Thoughts

The USDT-margined futures and the Coin-margined futures have their own advantages. The collateral and settlement are in different crypto. Users can trade both of them in the MEXC futures market according to their own needs.

 

Disclaimer: Trading crypto involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. The materials are not related to the provision of advice regarding investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services and are not recommendations to buy, sell, or hold any asset. MEXC Learn solely provides information, but not financial advice. You should ensure that you fully understand the risk involved before investing.

Beginner benefits

Sign up and easily get New User Rewards. There is up to 1,000 USDT Futures Bonus waiting for you.

Related articles recommendations

Introduction to Futures

Futures

Use Futures Bonus to Earn Freely

The Differences between One-way Mode and Hedge Mode

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trade Crypto Fast with MEXC
About Us
About
User Agreement and Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
Learn
Announcements
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Products
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC Global
Fees
VIP Services
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listing Application
OTC Merchants Application
Support
Institutional Services
API Document
MEXC Verify
Law Enforcement Requests
Help Center
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Media Collaboration
Submit a Request
Feedback and Suggestions
Product Suggestions
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM