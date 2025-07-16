2024 Meme Coin Mania: A Look at December's Hottest Picks

Since the rise of Dogecoin (DOGE) in 2020, meme coins have exploded in popularity, becoming a significant cultural phenomenon and financial force in the crypto space. As we approach 2025, meme coins are still thriving, with December 2024 bringing some of the most exciting and profitable picks to the market. Here's a look at the standout tokens of the month:









Dogecoin (DOGE), one of the pioneers of meme coins, has consistently captivated the crypto world with its unique charm and passionate community. While *URLS-DOGE_USDT* may not have seen the biggest price jump during the December 2024 meme coin frenzy, it continues to dominate with a strong market cap and impressive trading volume. DOGE's success is not just about its technology—it's driven by its vibrant community and enduring cultural impact, making it a powerhouse in the meme coin space.









Inspired by the infamous internet meme, Pepe (*URLS-PEPE_USDT*) saw a meteoric rise in December after Elon Musk posted several Pepe-related memes. This led to its market cap soaring past $11.3 billion, marking a historic high. Musk’s influence once again shows the close ties between meme coins and social media celebrities.









Apple Dog, the adorable TikTok sensation, took the internet by storm with its love for apples. The viral video, which captivated millions, hit over 170 million views by December 8. The *URLS-APPLE_USDT* token’s explosive rise began on December 4. While the initial market response was modest, the price quickly skyrocketed, reaching an impressive high of $0.7185 before experiencing a slight correction. The buzz only grew when renowned investor Marc Andreessen posted on X, calling the dog a "good boy," fueling the APPLE token’s momentum even further. The combination of AI, TikTok popularity, and holiday marketing made APPLE a standout pick in the meme coin market.









Fartcoin was inspired by the Terminal of Truths AI model, which humorously mentioned Musk’s fondness for fart noises and Tesla’s fart sound feature. This sparked the creation of Fartcoin, officially launched on October 18, quickly catching the market’s attention.





On December 13, Marc Andreessen, founder of a16z, shared an X post about Fartcoin, which went viral, racking up 2.5 million views. Later that day, Solana Daily posted about the top five AI meme coins, with Fartcoin taking the #1 spot, attracting 525,000 views in no time.





This fueled a surge in *URLS-FARTCOIN_USDT*, with the market cap jumping by 10% and nearing $800 million. From December 8 to 18, Fartcoin’s value skyrocketed, ultimately surpassing $1 billion, solidifying its place as the undisputed king of AI meme coins.









A spin-off of DOGE, Baby Doge Coin enjoyed a massive price surge after Elon Musk posted playful images featuring dogs. This caused *URLS-BABYDOGE_USDT* to rise by 90% in a single day, highlighting the ongoing influence of Musk's posts on meme coin prices.













Brett, a character from Matt Furie’s Boy's Club comic, is part of the same universe as the meme character Pepe the Frog and is known as Pepe's best friend on Base. Brett has gained a large following with his free-spirited comic image and passion for gaming.





In early December, the price of *URLS-BRETT_USDT* surged dramatically, breaking through $0.2342, and its market cap reached $2.5 billion. As of now, despite market fluctuations, Brett’s market cap has remained stable at around $1.3 billion, firmly holding the top position in the Base network's meme ecosystem.









Griffain is a meme coin project focused on the Solana ecosystem, aiming to become a major player in both the DeFi and social sectors. The project is dedicated to deep integration with the Solana blockchain, offering investors more choices and opportunities. Additionally, Griffain is actively involved in community building, fostering close connections and interactions with investors and enthusiasts.





Since the launch of *URLS-GRIFFAIN_USDT*, its market cap has surged, now exceeding $300 million and continuously breaking previous highs. This explosive growth reflects the market's strong recognition of Griffain and signals the enormous potential of AI technology in the blockchain space.









Meme coins are known for their fast growth, with early listings often offering higher returns. MEXC, renowned for its quick token listings, gives users the opportunity to get in early and seize market opportunities. These tokens thrive at the intersection of culture, technology, and community, offering exciting potential but requiring caution.





As a trusted global exchange, MEXC provides efficient trading options, making it a reliable platform for those looking to capitalize on meme coin opportunities.





Here’s how to trade DOGE/USDT on the MEXC app:





Step 1: Log in to the MEXC app and click on [Trade]. Step 2: Select [Spot], click on the trading pair and search for [DOGE/USDT]. Step 3: Click [Buy DOGE].









