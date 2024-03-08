MX Zone February Events Report





This month, the entire cryptocurrency market continued its positive trend from the previous month, with many tokens led by Bitcoin showing sustained growth, indicating the imminent arrival of a bull market. As the Bitcoin halving and the Ethereum Cancun-Deneb (Dencun) upgrade approach, investors who have already strategically positioned themselves are reaping the benefits of this upward trend. For users skilled in short-term trading, there is significant profit potential in the price surge observed in February.





The MX token price has remained relatively stable this month, fluctuating around $2.8. Trade spot and futures on MEXC to enjoy the lowest trading fees in the market. Holding MX tokens not only lets you profit from its price increases but also grants access to exclusive monthly events, allowing users to participate in free airdrop rewards. Find out more about the benefits of holding MX in the article, " The Top 3 Benefits for MX Holders ."









In February 2024, the MEXC platform conducted a total of 199 airdrop events, comprising 1 Launchpad event and 198 Kickstarter events. Rewards worth over $11.01 million were distributed for the airdrop events, achieving an APY of 102%. In the first two months of 2024, a total of 400 airdrop events were conducted, nearly one-third of the total airdrop events held throughout the entire year of 2023.





According to statistical data compiled by MEXC, among the 199 airdrop rewards in February, the top three tokens all experienced price increases of over 500%. The highest was the ICNX token, which surged by an impressive 1414.34%. The token FACT secured second position with a price increase of 845.56%. In the top 10 tokens with the highest price increases, all tokens experienced a surge of over 150%.





Project Name Airdrop Time (MX Commitment Time) Price Increase % (as of Feb 29) ICNX 2024/2/9 1414.34% FACT 2024/2/13 845.56% HARAMBE 2024/2/2 506.31% PKT 2024/2/7 353.30% INSCRIBE 2024/2/21 294.30% LOCK 2024/2/6 257.53% MTVT 2024/2/20 239.75% VR 2024/2/5 215.73% VITE 2024/2/1 203.00% ANDR 2024/2/22 197.24%









Launchpad and Kickstarter are exclusive free airdrop events for MX Holders. If you are an MX Holder, you need to hold a minimum of 1,000 MX tokens for 30 consecutive days or more to be eligible to participate in Kickstarter and Launchpad events.





On the MEXC official website, at the top of the homepage, select [Spot] from the navigation bar, and you will find the portals to access the Launchpad and Kickstarter events.













If you are not an MX holder and wish to participate in Launchpad and Kickstarter events, you need to purchase MX tokens on the MEXC platform and hold them for a specific period first. Once you meet the conditions, you can begin participating in these events. For more information about buying MX tokens, you can refer to " Buy MX in One Minute " and follow the steps in the tutorial to purchase.



