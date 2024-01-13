Hold MX for the Lowest Trading Fees in the Industry!





Trading fees are the expenses associated with buying or selling cryptocurrencies, usually calculated as a specific percentage of the transaction amount.





Trading fees vary across different trading platforms. By comparing the fee rates of different platforms, choosing one with relatively lower rates can reduce trading costs. For information about MEXC's trading fees, you can click this link: https://www.mexc.com/fee









The spot trading fee rates on the MEXC platform are 0% for makers and 0.1% for takers. Prioritizing the use of MX for discounts before engaging in spot trading allows you to enjoy a 20% discount. If your available MX is not enough to cover the fees, the system will automatically switch to the platform's default rate.





If you hold a spot position of 1,000 MX or more for 15 consecutive days, you can enjoy a 100% discount on spot trading fees.









Depending on whether you act as a Maker or a Taker and factoring in the MX deduction, here is a consolidated fee rate table:



Default Fee Rate MX Deduction Rate MX Holding Preferential Fee Rate Maker 0% 0% 0% Taker 0.1% 0.08% 0%









At the bottom of the MEXC official homepage, click on [Fees] to enter the trading fee page.









On the fee page, select [Get up to a 100% trading fee discount] and click [Enable Now].









On MEXC, enjoy zero trading fees on select trading pairs, including: BTC/USDT、ETH/USDT、XRP/USDT、BTC/USDC、ETH/USDC、XRP/USDC .









On MEXC, the default futures trading fee rate is 0% for makers and 0.01% for takers.





Once you transfer MX to your futures account, you can use MX to offset USDT-M futures trading fees and enjoy a 10% fee discount. When activated, the fees generated from futures trading will be deducted using MX, providing a 10% discount. If your MX balance is depleted, it will be considered closed.









Based on whether you act as a Maker or a Taker and the use of various discount conditions, refer to the corresponding fee rate table:



Default Fee Rate MX Deduction Rate Maker 0% 0% Taker 0.01% 0.009%

We can see that lower transaction fees can save traders significant expense. If you are a high-frequency trader or a trader with a substantial amount of capital, using the MX discount offer can save you a considerable amount of money.









When you transfer MX to the futures wallet, you will have activated the MX deduction. Alternatively, you can visit the fee page ( https://www.mexc.com/fee ) to configure this setting.





On the fee page, under the futures section, toggle the [MX Deduction] switch, transfer MX tokens to the futures wallet, and the MX fee deduction feature will be automatically enabled.













The crypto market consists of roles referred to as makers and takers. Makers are traders who create orders and place them on the order book, waiting for others to complete the transactions. Takers, meanwhile, are traders who accept existing orders from the order book. One of the most significant differences between the two is that makers provide liquidity, while takers consume liquidity. Therefore, there may be differences in transaction fees for makers and takers.





If you want to learn more about makers and takers, you can read the article " What Are Makers and Takers?



