MX Zone December Events Report





Entering the final month of 2023, the crypto market maintained its upward momentum from the previous month, witnessing a gradual ascent. Globally, the market successfully recovered to 60% of the share seen during the previous bull market. Throughout the year, the MX token outperformed other platform tokens in terms of price, reaching a peak growth rate of over 330%. Currently, the MX token is trading at around $2.80, showcasing a noteworthy increase of 250%.





Holding MX tokens not only lets you profit from its price increases but also grants access to exclusive monthly events, allowing users to participate in free airdrop rewards.









In 2023, MEXC hosted a total of 1,339 airdrop events, with a total prize pool value of $100 million. In December, there were 226 airdrop events, including 4 Launchpad events and 222 Kickstarter events, distributing a total of $17.45 million in rewards.





Based on MEXC data, in December's 226 airdrop rewards, the token CAP achieved an impressive peak price increase of 1605.66%, making it the token with the highest growth rate for the month. In the top 4 tokens with the highest price increases, each one experienced a growth rate exceeding 400%. In the top 10 tokens with the highest price increases, all tokens demonstrated growth rates surpassing 300%.





Project Name Airdrop Time (MX Commitment Time) Price Increase % (as of 12/31) CAP 2023/12/18 1605.66% ORDS 2023/12/28 420.7% SURFBOARD 2023/12/22 405.9% TURT 2023/12/8 401.9% IRL 2023/12/19 362.5% ROOT 2023/12/12 344.8% MWCC 2023/12/1 337.2% THL 2023/12/11 317.85% CHEERS 2023/12/9 314.8% HONOR 2023/12/13 307.5%









Launchpad and Kickstarter are exclusive free airdrop events for MX Holders. If you are an MX Holder, you need to hold 1000 MX tokens or more for 30 consecutive days or more to be eligible to participate in Kickstarter and Launchpad events.





On the MEXC official website, at the top of the homepage, select [Spot] from the navigation bar, and you will find portals to access Launchpad and Kickstarter events.













If you are not yet an MX holder and wish to participate in Launchpad and Kickstarter events, you need to purchase MX tokens on the MEXC platform and hold them for a specific period. Once you meet the conditions, you can begin participating in these events.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.