December MEXC Creator Alliance KOL Event





Dear MEXCer,





Thank you for your active participation in the monthly MEXC Creator Alliance KOL events. We are thrilled to have received hundreds of vibrant and content-laden articles every month.To better facilitate content creation, we have made adjustments to the event theme and rules for this month. The details are as follows:









a. Please select a content theme related to MEXC products, such as MEXC spot and futures trading, your experience with MEXC events, guides on MEXC products or events, and other relevant topics.





b. Content can take various forms, including articles, visual graphics, videos, podcasts, and more.





c. Share your content on social media platforms using the hashtag #MEXC.





Google Form before the monthly deadline. d. Submit your content link via the providedbefore the monthly deadline.









a. 500 USDT Best Content Award: Each month, the best content award will be given to one outstanding piece based on content quality, social media engagement, and creativity. One winner will be selected per language.





b. Top 10 Social Media Engagement Awards:





TOP 1 500 USDT TOP 2-3

400 USDT

TOP 4-5

300 USDT

TOP 6-7

200 USDT

TOP 8-10

100 USDT







c. Additional Benefits:

The first 30 participants to submit their work each session will receive a 20 USDT futures bonus.

Chance for the content to be featured on our official social media.

Opportunity for long-term in-depth content collaboration with MEXC.









a. Relevance to MEXC products.





b. Accurate depiction of MEXC products.





c. Logical coherence in the content.





d. Educational and informative nature of the content.









a. Reward distribution: Before the 15th of each month.





b. Submission deadline: Before the end of each month on the 30th.





c. Supported languages: This event supports content creation in eight languages: Traditional Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, Turkish, Vietnamese, Russian and Ukrainian.





d. Content usage: Participating in the MEXC content creation event automatically transfers the copyright to MEXC. MEXC reserves the right to modify, edit, and use any award-winning works.





e. Plagiarism: MEXC respects original works. Any form of plagiarism or cheating through technological means, once verified, will result in the disqualification of the participant from all MEXC Creator events.





f. MEXC reserves the right to final interpretation and the authority to make future modifications to the rules.









The MEXC brand has transitioned from Forest Green to Ocean Blue. The brand name is MEXC, so please refrain from using incorrect logos.



