How to Add Payment Method for P2P Trading (MEXC Official Website)

MEXC P2P supports a variety of payment methods. You can buy and sell crypto using your local currency via multiple payment methods on the MEXC Official Website.













Buy Crypto" on the upper navigation bar and select the "P2P Trading" on the drop-down list to access the webpage of P2P Trading. Here is the direct link Click "on the upper navigation bar and select the "on the drop-down list to access the webpage of P2P Trading. Here is the direct link MEXC P2P/OTC Platform – Buy and sell crypto directly form sellers worldwide













Click on "More" in the upper right corner, followed by selecting "User Center" on the drop-down list.













Next, click on "Add Payment Method".













Choose the "Fiat" you intend to trade and the correspondence supported payment methods will be displayed under the drop-down list. Then, choose a preferred Payment Method from the available payment options. Enter the required information and click "Add"













You’re all set!





