mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day
Home/Guide/Beginner's Guides/OTC/How to Add Payment Method for P2P Trading (MEXC Official Website)

How to Add Payment Method for P2P Trading (MEXC Official Website)

#Basic
#Beginners
#OTC
2023.07.13 MEXC
Share
MEXC P2P supports a variety of payment methods. You can buy and sell crypto using your local currency via multiple payment methods on the MEXC Official Website.



Step 1


Click "Buy Crypto" on the upper navigation bar and select the "P2P Trading" on the drop-down list to access the webpage of P2P Trading. Here is the direct link MEXC P2P/OTC Platform – Buy and sell crypto directly form sellers worldwide



Step 2


Click on "More" in the upper right corner, followed by selecting "User Center" on the drop-down list.



Step 3


Next, click on "Add Payment Method".



Step 4


Choose the "Fiat" you intend to trade and the correspondence supported payment methods will be displayed under the drop-down list. Then, choose a preferred Payment Method from the available payment options. Enter the required information and click "Add"




You’re all set!

General note


  1. To smoothen the process of P2P Trading, you should only bind the payment method with the payment information that is identical to the name appearing on your MEXC Account. Otherwise, your P2P trades might be suspended. Please refer to the MEXC Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Service Agreement for further information.
  2. You can choose to Enable/Disable and Edit the information of the payment methods when necessary.
  3. You can add up to 3 payment methods.

Beginner Benefits

Sign up and easily get New User Rewards. There is up to 1,000 USDT Futures Bonus waiting for you.

About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download App
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM