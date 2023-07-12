How to Add Payment Method for P2P Trading (MEXC Official Website)

MEXC P2P supports a variety of payment methods. You can buy and sell crypto using your local currency via multiple payment methods on the MEXC Official Website.
Click on "More" in the upper right corner, followed by selecting "User Center" on the drop-down list.
Next, click on "Add Payment Method".
Choose the "Fiat" you intend to trade and the correspondence supported payment methods will be displayed under the drop-down list. Then, choose a preferred Payment Method from the available payment options. Enter the required information and click "Add"
You’re all set!
General note
To smoothen the process of P2P Trading, you should only bind the payment method with the payment information that is identical to the name appearing on your MEXC Account. Otherwise, your P2P trades might be suspended. Please refer to the MEXC Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Service Agreement for further information.
You can choose to Enable/Disable and Edit the information of the payment methods when necessary.
You can add up to 3 payment methods.