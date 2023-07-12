Sell Crypto via P2P Trading from MEXC App

























Choose P2P as the transaction mode; Click on Sell Tab to view the available Ads; Amongst the selection of the available cryptos [USDT] [USDC] [BTC] [ETH], choose the one you intend to sell; Select your preferred P2P Merchant under the Advertiser column, then hit the Sell USDT button. You are now prepared to begin a P2P Sell transaction!

Note: Remember to check on the supported payment methods offered by the Advertisements (Ads) you've chosen.













Click on the Sell USDT button and the selling interface will pop up; Enter the amount of USDT that you intend to sell in the [I want to sell] column; Alternatively, you may choose to fill in the quantity of Fiat Currency you intend to receive in the [I will receive] column. The actual receivable amount in Fiat Currency will be determined automatically, or vice versa; After completing the above steps, please don’t forget to tick on the [I have read and agree to MEXC Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Service Agreement ] box. Now, you will be redirected to the Order page.

Note: Under the [Limit] and [Available] column, P2P Merchants have listed the Available cryptos to sell and the minimum and maximum transaction limits per P2P order, in fiat terms for each Ad.













On the order page, the P2P Merchant will have 15 minutes to complete the payment to your bank account; Check the Order Information. Please ensure that your account name displayed on the Collection method matches your MEXC registered name. Otherwise, the P2P Merchant may reject the order; Live Chat box is supported, allowing you to easily communicate with merchants in real time; Once you’ve successfully received your payment from the P2P Merchant, please check the box [Payment Received]; Click on [Confirm] to proceed for the P2P Sell order;









Release of tokens in P2P is now secure! Next, click on [Yes] to finish the P2P Sell transaction. 6. Enter the six (6)-digit Google Authenticator 2FA security code that has to be accessed via your Google Authenticator App. For complete guide, please refer toNext, click on [] to finish the P2P Sell transaction.

7. You’re all set! P2P Sell order is now completed.

Note: Selling crypto via P2P will only be processed via the Fiat account so please ensure that your funds are in your Fiat account before starting the transaction.













In the top right corner, click on the Overflow menu. Check the Orders button. You may view all of your previous P2P transactions here.



