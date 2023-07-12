Buy Crypto via P2P Trading from MEXC Official Website

Click [Buy Crypto] - [P2P Trading] respectively
Choose P2P as the transaction mode;
Click on Buy Tab to view the available Ads;
Amongst the selection of the available cryptos [USDT] [USDC] [BTC] [ETH], choose the one you intend to buy;
Select your preferred P2P Merchant under the Advertiser column, then hit the Buy USDT button. You are now prepared to begin a P2P Buy transaction!
Note: Remember to check on the supported payment methods offered by the Advertisements (Ads) you've chosen.
Click on the Buy USDT button and the purchasing interface will pop up;
Enter the amount of Fiat Currency that you are willing to pay in the [I want to pay] column;
Alternatively, you may choose to fill in the quantity of USDT you intend to receive in the [I will receive] column. The actual payment amount in Fiat Currency will be determined automatically, or vice versa;
On the order page, you have 15 minutes to transfer the money to the P2P Merchant's bank account.
Check the Order details and make sure the purchase fulfill your transaction needs;
Review the payment information displayed on the Order page and complete your transfer to P2P Merchant's bank account;
Live Chat box is supported, allowing you to easily communicate with P2P Merchants in real time;
Once you have transferred funds, please check the box [Transfer Completed, Notify Seller].
Note: MEXC P2P doesn’t support automatic payment, so users need to manually transfer fiat currency from their respective online banking or payment application to the P2P Merchant once the order is confirmed.
6. Click on [Confirm] to proceed for the P2P Buy order;
7. Wait for the P2P Merchant to release the USDT and complete the order.
8. Congrats! You have completed the purchase of crypto via MEXC P2P.
Check the Orders button. You may view all of your previous P2P transactions here.