The Allure of MX Token

MX is a token issued independently by MEXC Global. Not only does MX Token provide its holders a variety of perks, it also has a stable price as a result of regular burning. Currently, 1 MX is worth approximately 3 USDT.

In this article, we will discuss the attributes of MX token.













MX holders can participate in Kickstarter and Launchpad events, where they can commit towards crypto projects that have not yet been launched. Once the committed quantity exceeds the specified threshold, the project token will be listed on MEXC and distributed to committed MEXCers for free.

To participate in Kickstarter, users must hold at least 1,000 MX for 15 consecutive days. To participate in Launchpad, users must hold at least 1,000 MX for 30 consecutive days. For both events, only MX tokens in the spot account are valid for participation. The more MX tokens you hold, the more you can commit.

Users who participate in Kickstarter and Launchpad can receive free token airdrops without incurring any other fees. As the committed MX will not be frozen, users are able to utilize the MX tokens freely.





Below is the formula to calculate the quantity of tokens distributed through Kickstarter events:

User's Reward = User's Valid Committed Quantity / All Users' Total Committed Quantity * Total Prize Pool

Valid Commited Quantity = Actual Committed Quantity x Commitment Coefficient





Simply put, the greater the committed quantity, the greater the commitment coefficient. For example, suppose User A commits 1,000 MX, with a commitment coefficient of 1, and User B commits 3,000 MX, with a commitment coefficient of 1.05.





Without taking the commitment coefficient into account, User B committed 3,000 MX will receive 3 times more tokens than User A who committed 1,000 MX. However, in fact, User B will receive 3.15 times more tokens due to the commitment coefficient. The greater the committed quantity, the greater the rewards to be received from airdrop events.

For Launchpad events, users can view their estimated rewards and actual rewards on the event page.





Users who transfer MX tokens into their futures account and use MX tokens to pay for USDT-M futures trading fees can enjoy a 10% discount.





In addition, MX holders who invite new users to sign up on MEXC via referral code can also receive commissions from the trading fees generated by the new users' futures, spot, and leveraged ETF trades. After the new user completes the sign-up, there will be a 1080-day period during which the referrer can receive commissions.





For referrals after August 30, 2022, referrers can receive a 30% commission if they hold less than 20,000 MX, and 70% commission if they hold more than 20,000 MX.





MEXC Global controls the circulating supply of MX tokens by practicing regular burning. When tokens are destroyed, its scarcity increases as its circulating supply decreases, which often leads to an increase in the token price. Therefore, compared to tokens without a burning mechanism, the MX Token is less prone to depreciation.





MEXC uses 40% of its profits for market buyback and burning MX tokens. More than 2,000,000 MX tokens will be destroyed in the first quarter of 2023 in an effort to maintain the circulating supply at 100 million. Notably, it is the voting results of the MEXC community that will decide how MX tokens will be destroyed.





*Please note that the above information is based on the data available at the time of writing the article. Please verify the latest information on the event pages.

*The information in this article is for reference purposes only. When deciding whether to invest in a project, please carefully assess the risks and make decisions based on your own risk tolerance.