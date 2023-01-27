mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-DayETFs

Trade

Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows ClientView More
GuideGroup not foundArticles

Futures M-Day Manual

2023.01.28 MEXC
Share

e.png
MEXC App

  1. Step 1: Go to Futures M-Day

Open the MEXC App and tap Futures M-Day
1e.png

  1. Step 2: Note

Tap Accept to enter the page of Current Event, you can tick No more tips today to quit Note
2e.PNG

  1. Step 3: On-going M-Day Event

Locate the On-going M-Day event and tap Register to Win Rewards
3e.png

  1. Step 4: Basic Information and Trading Ends in

Before registration, please read the basic information about each M-Day event, such as Reward Pool, Winning Tickets, and the countdown Trading ends in
4e.PNG
 

  1. Step 5: Event timeline and Event Rules

You can also find event timeline, such as Trading Start Time, and Event Rules on this page. Tap View Event Rules to find more information
5e.png
6e.png

  1. Step 6: Trading Rules and Project Information

You can learn about Trading Rules and Project Information, such as Project Highlights from this page
7e.png
8e.png

  1. Step 7: Register Now

Tap Register Now and tick Confirm in the Note
9e.png
10e.png

  1. Step 8: Not Yet Reached the Minimum Trading Volume

You have to reach the minimum futures trading volume in order to proceed with registration
11e.png
12e.png

  1. Step 9: Rewards History

  • Find your Rewards History in My Rewards
13e.png
  • Find your Rewards History in Current Event
14e.png
  • In Rewards History, you can select the date to search for your M-Day events
15e.png
16e.png
17e.png

  1. Step 10: Past Events

Past Events are located below Current Event, tap View More to find out more information
18e.png

MEXC Global

  1. Step 1: Go to Futures M-Day

Open the MEXC Global website and Click Futures M-Day
19e.png

  1. Step 2: Note

Click Accept to enter the page of Current Event, you can tick No more tips today to quit Note
20e.png

  1. Step 3: On-going M-Day Event

Locate the On-going M-Day event and click Register to Win Rewards
21e.png

  1. Step 4: Basic Information and Trading Ends in

Before registration, please read the basic information about each M-Day event, such as Reward Pool, Winning Tickets, and the countdown Trading ends in
22e.png

  1. Step 5: Event timeline and Event Rules

You can also find event timeline, such as Trading Start Time, and Event Rules on this page. Click View Event Rules to find more information
23e.png

  1. Step 6: Trading Rules and Project Information

You can learn about Trading Rules and Project Information, such as Project Highlights from this page
24e.png

  1. Step 7: Register Now

Click Register Now and tick Confirm in the Note
25e.png
26e.png

  1. Step 8: Not Yet Reached the Minimum Trading Volume

You have to reach the minimum futures trading volume in order to proceed with registration
27e.png
28e.png

  1. Step 9: Rewards History

  • Find your Rewards History in My Rewards
29e.png
  • Find your Rewards History in Current Event
30e.png
  • In Rewards History, you can select the date to search for your M-Day events
31e.png

  1. Step 10: Past Events

Past Events are located below Current Event
32e.png

Beginner benefits

Sign up and easily get New User Rewards. There is up to 1,000 USDT Futures Bonus waiting for you.

Related articles recommendations

Futures

MEXC Copy Trade Manual

MEXC launchpad Manual

ETF

Three Steps to Start ETF Trading

MEXC Pioneer
MEXC Blog
API

© 2023 MEXC.COM