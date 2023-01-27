Futures M-Day Manual

Open the MEXC App and tap Futures M-Day

Tap Accept to enter the page of Current Event, you can tick No more tips today to quit Note

Locate the On-going M-Day event and tap Register to Win Rewards

Before registration, please read the basic information about each M-Day event, such as Reward Pool, Winning Tickets, and the countdown Trading ends in

You can also find event timeline, such as Trading Start Time, and Event Rules on this page. Tap View Event Rules to find more information

You can learn about Trading Rules and Project Information, such as Project Highlights from this page

Tap Register Now and tick Confirm in the Note

You have to reach the minimum futures trading volume in order to proceed with registration

Find your Rewards History in My Rewards

Find your Rewards History in Current Event

In Rewards History, you can select the date to search for your M-Day events

Past Events are located below Current Event, tap View More to find out more information

