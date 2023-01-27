Futures M-Day Manual

-
Open the
MEXC App and tap
Futures M-Day
-
Tap
Accept to enter the page of
Current Event, you can tick
No more tips today to quit
Note
-
Locate the
On-going M-Day event and tap
Register to Win Rewards
-
Before registration, please read the basic information about each M-Day event, such as
Reward Pool,
Winning Tickets, and the countdown
Trading ends in
-
You can also find event timeline, such as
Trading Start Time, and
Event Rules on this page. Tap
View Event Rules to find more information
-
You can learn about
Trading Rules and
Project Information, such as
Project Highlights from this page
-
Tap
Register Now and tick
Confirm in the
Note
-
You have to reach the minimum futures trading volume in order to proceed with registration
-
-
Past Events are located below
Current Event, tap
View More to find out more information
-
Open the
MEXC Global website and Click
Futures M-Day
-
Click
Accept to enter the page of
Current Event, you can tick
No more tips today to quit
Note
-
Locate the
On-going M-Day event and click
Register to Win Rewards
-
Before registration, please read the basic information about each M-Day event, such as
Reward Pool,
Winning Tickets, and the countdown
Trading ends in
-
You can also find event timeline, such as
Trading Start Time, and
Event Rules on this page. Click
View Event Rules to find more information
-
You can learn about
Trading Rules and
Project Information, such as
Project Highlights from this page
-
Click
Register Now and tick
Confirm in the
Note
-
You have to reach the minimum futures trading volume in order to proceed with registration
-
-
Past Events are located below
Current Event