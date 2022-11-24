Advance/Decline (A/D)

Advance/Decline line (or A/Dline) is a technical indicator that plots the difference between the number of advancing and declining cryptocurrencies on a daily basis. The indicator is cumulative, with a positive number being added to the prior number, or if the number is negative it is subtracted from the prior number.

The A/Dline is used to show market sentiment, as it tells traders whether there are more cryptocurrencies rising or falling. It is used to confirm price trends in major indexes, and can also warn of reversals when divergence occurs.

Usually, we use this indicator to confirm prices trends on MEXC:

When prices are rallying, a rising A/D line confirms the uptrend showing strong participation.

When prices are declining, a falling advance/decline line confirms the downtrend.

We can also use it to confirm divergence:

If prices are moving up but the A/D line is sloping downwards, called bearish divergence, it's a sign that the markets are losing their breadth and may be about to reverse direction.

Conversely, if prices are continuing to move lower and the A/D line has turned upwards, called bullish divergence, it may be an indication that the sellers are losing their conviction.

If the slope of the A/D line is up and the market is trending upward, then the market is said to be healthy. We can make a call order.

When prices are at a low level, but the A/D line is about to move upward, this is an opportunity to buy cryptocurrencies.

If the A/D line and the markets are both trending lower together, there is a greater chance that declining prices will continue.

When prices are at a high level, but the A/D line is about to move downward, this is an opportunity to sell cryptocurrencies.