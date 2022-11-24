mexc
MarketBuy CryptoTrademexcFuturesEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows ClientView More
EnglishUSD
GuideGroup not foundArticles

Advance/Decline (A/D)

2022.11.25 MEXC
Share

22.png

Definition

Advance/Decline line (or A/Dline) is a technical indicator that plots the difference between the number of advancing and declining cryptocurrencies on a daily basis. The indicator is cumulative, with a positive number being added to the prior number, or if the number is negative it is subtracted from the prior number.

The A/Dline is used to show market sentiment, as it tells traders whether there are more cryptocurrencies rising or falling. It is used to confirm price trends in major indexes, and can also warn of reversals when divergence occurs.

How to use this indicator on the MEXC trading platform?

Usually, we use this indicator to confirm prices trends on MEXC:

  • When prices are rallying, a rising A/D line confirms the uptrend showing strong participation.
  • When prices are declining, a falling advance/decline line confirms the downtrend.

We can also use it to confirm divergence:

  • If prices are moving up but the A/D line is sloping downwards, called bearish divergence, it's a sign that the markets are losing their breadth and may be about to reverse direction. 
  • Conversely, if prices are continuing to move lower and the A/D line has turned upwards, called bullish divergence, it may be an indication that the sellers are losing their conviction.

Entry Points

  1. Bullish Trend

  • If the slope of the A/D line is up and the market is trending upward, then the market is said to be healthy. We can make a call order.
  • When prices are at a low level, but the A/D line is about to move upward, this is an opportunity to buy cryptocurrencies. 

  1. Bearish Trend

  • If the A/D line and the markets are both trending lower together, there is a greater chance that declining prices will continue.
  • When prices are at a high level, but the A/D line is about to move downward, this is an opportunity to sell cryptocurrencies. 

Advantages vs Disadvantages

  1. The A/D line has several pros and cons. The first benefit is that it gives you an indication of the market conditions in the cryptocurrency market. Second, it is a good breadth indicator that includes both the number of advancing and falling cryptocurrencies and their volumes.
  2. On the other hand, the cons of the indicator are that it is mostly useful when you are trading indices. Also, unlike other indicators, it does not give a clear picture of what will happen in the future.

 

Beginner benefits

Sign up and easily get New User Rewards. There is up to 1,000 USDT Futures Bonus waiting for you.

Related articles recommendations

Sub Index

Original

Energy Index (CR Index)

Sub Index

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

Sub Index

Emotion Index and Willingness Index (BRAR)

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trade Crypto Fast with MEXC
About Us
About
User Agreement and Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
Learn
Announcements
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Products
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Download MEXC Global
Fees
VIP Services
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listing Application
OTC Merchants Application
Support
Institutional Services
API Document
MEXC Verify
Law Enforcement Requests
Help Center
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Media Collaboration
Submit a Request
Feedback and Suggestions
Product Suggestions
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM