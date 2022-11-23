The Accumulative Swing Index (ASI) is a trendline indicator used by technical traders to gauge the long-term trend in a crypto’s price, drawing on candlestick charts by collectively using its opening, closing, high, and low prices. It is one of several trendlines that can be followed to provide support for technical analysts deciphering buy and sell signals. Other popular indicators include weighted alpha, moving average, and the volume-weighted moving average.
- If we set up the parameter of Limit Move Value as 10,000, we will find out that this trendline value typically falls within a range of 100 to -100.
- As a price-centric index, it will generally follow the candlestick pattern of a price. The ASI can be used in analysing all types of cryptos. It is often used for futures trading but can be used for analysing the price trends of other assets as well.
- The ASI may be used in conjunction with trading channels in order to confirm breakouts as the same trendline is to be penetrated in both situations.
- Generally, when the ASI is positive, it supports that the long-term trend will be higher, and when the ASI is negative, it suggests that the long-term trend will be lower.
- Buying cryptocurrencies when the ASI indicator leads the stock price to break through the previous high point.
- Buying cryptocurrencies when the price and ASI index diverge from the bottom.
- Assuming ASI values are less than 20, which means that the market is oversold, and one certain cryptocurrency price may pick up at any time. Significant increases are possible.
- Selling cryptocurrencies when the ASI indicator leads the stock price to break through the previous low point.
- Buying cryptocurrencies when the price and ASI index diverge from the top.
- Assuming the ASI value is above 80, indicating that the market is overbought, and the price may fall back at any time, or there may be a serious drop.
- After ASI breaks through pressure and support upwards or downwards, it will immediately fall or rise within a day. If investors fail to react in time, not only will they not be able to make profits, but they will suffer losses.
- Most of the timing of ASI is synchronised with the price trend. Investors can only find a few cases of leading breakthroughs among many cryptocurrencies. Therefore, ASI seems to be unable to be used frequently and lacks practical functions.