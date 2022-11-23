The Accumulative Swing Index (ASI) is a trendline indicator used by technical traders to gauge the long-term trend in a crypto’s price, drawing on candlestick charts by collectively using its opening, closing, high, and low prices. It is one of several trendlines that can be followed to provide support for technical analysts deciphering buy and sell signals. Other popular indicators include weighted alpha, moving average, and the volume-weighted moving average.

If we set up the parameter of Limit Move Value as 10,000, we will find out that this trendline value typically falls within a range of 100 to -100.

As a price-centric index, it will generally follow the candlestick pattern of a price. The ASI can be used in analysing all types of cryptos. It is often used for futures trading but can be used for analysing the price trends of other assets as well.

The ASI may be used in conjunction with trading channels in order to confirm breakouts as the same trendline is to be penetrated in both situations.