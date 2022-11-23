Accumulation/Distribution (ADL)

Accumulation Distribution Indicator or ADL (Accumulation Distribution Line) is a volume based indicator which was essentially designed to measure underlying supply and demand. It accomplishes this by trying to determine whether traders are actually accumulating (buying) or distributing (selling). This is accomplished by plotting a running total of each period’s Money Flow Volume. ADL can reveal divergences between volume flow and actual price to primarily either affirm a current trend or to anticipate a future reversal.

When we click the button of Accumulation/Distribution, we can use this indicator into two ways:

This is actually the simplest benefit of using the ADL. During a strong uptrend or a strong downtrend, the ADL will actually move in the same direction as price confirming the current trend.

Divergences play another huge role in analysing the ADL. It is believed by many that volume precedes price so any instance in which volume and price are heading in opposite directions should surely be noted. ADL will help the trader identify these instances.

If the price trend is bullish, ADL still moves into the same direction as the price trend does. This is a chance to make a call order.

If prices are at a low level, ADL shows a divergence. This bearish trend will be reversed.

If the price trend is bearish, ADL still moves into the same direction as the price trend does. This is a chance to make a put order.

If prices are at a high level, ADL shows a divergence. This bullish trend will be reversed.