Accumulation/Distribution (ADL)

Accumulation Distribution Indicator or ADL (Accumulation Distribution Line) is a volume based indicator which was essentially designed to measure underlying supply and demand. It accomplishes this by trying to determine whether traders are actually accumulating (buying) or distributing (selling). This is accomplished by plotting a running total of each period’s Money Flow Volume. ADL can reveal divergences between volume flow and actual price to primarily either affirm a current trend or to anticipate a future reversal.
When we click the button of Accumulation/Distribution, we can use this indicator into two ways:
-
This is actually the simplest benefit of using the ADL. During a strong uptrend or a strong downtrend, the ADL will actually move in the same direction as price confirming the current trend.
-
Divergences play another huge role in analysing the ADL. It is believed by many that volume precedes price so any instance in which volume and price are heading in opposite directions should surely be noted. ADL will help the trader identify these instances.
-
- If the price trend is bullish, ADL still moves into the same direction as the price trend does. This is a chance to make a call order.
- If prices are at a low level, ADL shows a divergence. This bearish trend will be reversed.
-
- If the price trend is bearish, ADL still moves into the same direction as the price trend does. This is a chance to make a put order.
- If prices are at a high level, ADL shows a divergence. This bullish trend will be reversed.
- Accumulation Distribution indicator is a fairly reliable indicator for calculating underlying factors on a crypocurrency’s chart. This is not something that is easily done, so ADL can indeed be quite valuable.
- However, knowing the underlying buying and selling (accumulation and distribution) pressures is typically not enough on its own. That is why ADL is best used as a complementary indicator that is just one aspect of any trading program or strategy.
- ADL indicator does not factor in price changes from one period to the next, and focuses only on where the price closes within the current period’s range. This creates some anomalies.
- One of the main uses of the indicator is to monitor for divergences. Divergences can last a long time and are poor timing signals. When divergence appears between the indicator and price, it doesn’t mean a reversal is imminent. It may take a long time for the price to reverse, or it may not reverse at all.
- Sometimes ADL can become out of sync with price. It is typically best to have other tools in place in order to have a system of checks and balances.