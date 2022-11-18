mexc
Volume (VOL)

2022.11.18 MEXC
Share

19.png

Definition

Volume (VOL) means the total trading number of transactions in one certain cryptocurrency and broader market indices, such as MEXC.

How to use this indicator on the MEXC trading platform?

If we have clicked this indicator on the trading interface, we will have a number of columns with two different colors and three moving averages:

  • The axis value on the right corresponds to the horizontal coordinates of this column. This value is the total number of transactions in certain time dimensions.
  • If the closing price is higher than the opening price, it means that the day cryptos have risen, and the volume will be represented with a green solid bar; otherwise, it is drawn with a red one. MA5, MA10, and MA20 are the 5-day, 10-day, and 20-day moving averages of trading volume respectively.

If we use this indicator, we should know some rules:

  • Heavy volume: as trend move upward or downward, the trading transactions are increasing. Trends will remain.
  • Shrinkage: as trend move upward or downward, the trading transactions are decreasing. Trends will be reversed.

Entry Points

  1. Bullish Trend

  • If prices at low levels, and volume is increasing, this would be a chance to make a call.
  • If prices are decreasing but volume is shrunk, the bearish trend would be ended.

  1. Bearish Trend

  • If prices at high levels, and volume is decreasing, this would be an opportunity to short.
  • If prices are increasing but volume is shrunk, the bullish trend would be ended.

Advantages vs Disadvantages

  1. VOL is unable to give us precise entry points.
  2. As VOL’s moving averages can be analyzed as trend indicators, we can use them to predict volume trends.
  3. VOL is easy to observe.

