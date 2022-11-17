On-Balance Volume (OBV)

On-Balance Volume is also a momentum indicator, which predict the level of change of prices. However, unlike other momentum indicators, such as RSI or KDJ, it is based on the trading volume. In this way, we can see that although all momentum indicators can show the changes in prices, but they are not the same internally.

As OBV is an indicator mixed of trading volume and price, its value cannot be used as thresholds to determine entry points. However, it follows the rule that the price goes up with the increasing trading volume. It also shows the divergence between the trading volume and the price movement.

When we click the button of OBV, we will find OBV curve and its moving average line.

In crypto trading, OBV’s fluctuations is irregular, so we have to analyze entry points with the value.

If OBV increases with an upward price movement, the upward trend will remain.

If OBV decreases with a downward price movement, the downward will remain.

If OBV increases with a downward price movement, the downward trend will be reversed.

If OBV decreases with an upward price movement, the upward trend will be reversed.

If OBV value is growing from negative data to positive data, and the price movement is downward, this can be regarded a bullish signal.

If OBV value is reducing from positive to negative, and the upward trend still remain, the reverse will arrive soon. This is a opportunity to make a put order.