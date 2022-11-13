Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also a momentum indicator. In fact, most of momentum indicators have the same ability: determining the area of overbought and oversold. However, RSI has the different thresholds to define these two areas. All of RSI value are between 0 and 100. Also, we can adjust different thresholds to identify entry points for different cryptos in terms of RSI.

Firstly, we will focus on RSI chart below MEXC K-Line chart. We will find three lines moving almost into the same direction. They are RSI6, RSI12 and RSI24. These three lines can be analyzed as trend indicators. We will not discuss in this chapter again. For identifying overbought and oversold areas, we have to remember these rules:

Normally, the market, whose RIS is higher 50, is strong market, which means that unilateral bullish quotation is involved in this market. Instead, the market with RIS less than 50 is weak. The bearish one-sided market is emerged.

In terms of RSI, its threshold for bullish trend is vague. Normally, when RSI is less than 30 and RSI line is about to increase, this would be a sign to buy one certain cryptocurrency. It is because that this is an oversold situation.

Apart from that, if RSI is over 80 and starts to fall, this could be an overbought signal; and it is appropriate to sell this asset.