Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

Commodity Channel Index is derived from the commodity trading. It is abbreviated as CCI. CCI is a momentum-based indicator. In this way, it can reflect the investment vehicle is on the condition of oversold or overbought. However, CCI has some differences from other momentum indicators. For example, the zero is not the central axis between the oversold zone and the overbought zone.

In order to use this indicator ,we should understand three zones of CCI:

If CCI is higher than 100, one certain crypto’s price is under the condition of overbought. If CCI is less than -100, this asset’s price is oversold. If CCI is between -100 and 100, this cryptocurrency is in consolidation.

The CCI trading strategy is to track the different signals in these three areas.

CCI also is able to show the divergence between itself and the price movement, which can reflect the potential reversal of trends.

When CCI curve starts to entre the area where the value is less than -100, traders should make call order in short-term.

When CCI curve begin to move upward cross the +100 isoline, it is a putting chance.