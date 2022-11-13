William Overbought/Oversold Index (WR)

William Overbought/Oversold Index is abbreviated as WR, is also a momentum indicator to show the area of overbought and oversold for prices. For other momentum indicators, high values mean overbought, and low values mean oversold. For WR, low values mean overbought and high values mean oversold.

When we click the button of WR, we will have a chart with a righthand axel. Normally, we can categorize this chart into three zones:

Buying Zone: When WR is between 80 and 100

Fluctuation Zone: When WR is between 20 and 80

Selling Zone: When WR is between 0 and 20

If WR touches 80 isoline, it is not suggested to make call order immediately.

If WR touches the 80 isoline four times, this is an appropriate chance to make a calling order.

If WR touches 20 isoline, it is not suggested to put directly.

If WR touches the 20 isoline four times, this a suitable opportunity to put.