mexc
MarketBuy CryptoTrademexcFuturesEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows ClientView More
EnglishUSD
GuideGroup not foundArticles

William Overbought/Oversold Index (WR)

2022.11.14 MEXC
Share

17.png

Definition

William Overbought/Oversold Index is abbreviated as WR, is also a momentum indicator to show the area of overbought and oversold for prices. For other momentum indicators, high values mean overbought, and low values mean oversold. For WR, low values mean overbought and high values mean oversold.

How to use this indicator on the MEXC trading interface?

When we click the button of WR, we will have a chart with a righthand axel. Normally, we can categorize this chart into three zones:

  • Buying Zone: When WR is between 80 and 100
  • Fluctuation Zone: When WR is between 20 and 80
  • Selling Zone: When WR is between 0 and 20

Entry Points

  1. Bullish Trend

  • If WR touches 80 isoline, it is not suggested to make call order immediately.
  • If WR touches the 80 isoline four times, this is an appropriate chance to make a calling order.

  1. Bearish Trend

  • If WR touches 20 isoline, it is not suggested to put directly.
  • If WR touches the 20 isoline four times, this a suitable opportunity to put.

Advantages vs Disadvantages

  1. WR cannot show an exact point for both trends.
  2. Since this indicator is sensitive to current prices, it is suggested to utilize with RSI and DMI.

Beginner benefits

Sign up and easily get New User Rewards. There is up to 1,000 USDT Futures Bonus waiting for you.

Related articles recommendations

Sub Index

Momentum Index (MTM)

Sub Index

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

Sub Index

Original

Energy Index (CR Index)

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trade Crypto Fast with MEXC
About Us
About
User Agreement and Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
Learn
Announcements
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Products
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Download MEXC Global
Fees
VIP Services
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listing Application
OTC Merchants Application
Support
Institutional Services
API Document
MEXC Verify
Law Enforcement Requests
Help Center
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Media Collaboration
Submit a Request
Feedback and Suggestions
Product Suggestions
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM