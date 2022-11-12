Stochastic Oscillator (KDJ) is also a momentum indicator. It works so much the same as RSI indicator, but it contains three data to give us more detailed information about entry points. KDJ integrates advantages of momentum and trend indicators, such as RSI and EMA. Like RSI, KDJ value fluctuates from 0 to 100. There are also three zones to help us to identify entry points: Selling Zone, Buying Zone, and Fluctuation Zone. Actually, these zones are too vague to identify precise entry points.

In the chart below MEXC K-Line, we have to analyze the relationship among three lines: K line, D line and J line. Unlike EMA, K line is Mild Line. D line is Slow Line. J line is Fast Line. Also, these lines can provide divergence between themselves and price movements.

In this way, we have three dimensions to determine trading decisions.

When K line and D line drop below 20 and 30 respectively, this is an oversold situation. Traders can wait to buy one certain cryptocurrency at this moment.

In addition, when the prices at low level and K line starts to increase, this is also a sign for buying.

When J line and K line successively move upward and cross D line, this can double-check the bullish trend.

If K line and D line soar above 80 and 70 respectively, and J line is higher than 90, this is an overbought situation, and it is suggested to sell out.

Also, if prices at high level and all these lines begin to drop, this is a reverse signal.

What is more, if J line and K line move downward to across D line respectively, it is cautious for traders to protect assets.