Volume Ratio (VR) is the indicator that is calculated as the exponential ratio between the uptrend volume and the downtrend volume. This indicator is based on the theory of “Price-Volume”. Its believers think that the real uptrend or downtrend will increase or decrease with increasing trading volume. The divergence of volume and trend will be a reverse signal.

As VR is volume indicator, it reflects different trading zones for traders to consider their trading actions. Please remember, this zone is categorized by the expectation of longing:

Low Price Zone: VR ratio is between 40% and 70%. Safety Zone: VR ratio rises to 80% and 150%. Profit-Taking Zone: VR is distributed from 160% to 450%. Cautious Zone: VR value is above 450%.

Traders can open a call financial position in Low Price Zone and hold this position during Safety Zone. We may take profits for long positions in Profit-Taking Zone or Cautious Zone,

Instead, traders will regard Cautious Zone as the opportunity to set up put order and hold this order during Profit-Taking Zone. Then, Safety Zone is the expected spot to close put positions. Low Price Zone is also a good choice for taking put profits, but it is under highest risks.