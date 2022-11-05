mexc
Volume Ratio (VR)

2022.11.6 MEXC
Share

Definition

Volume Ratio (VR) is the indicator that is calculated as the exponential ratio between the uptrend volume and the downtrend volume. This indicator is based on the theory of “Price-Volume”. Its believers think that the real uptrend or downtrend will increase or decrease with increasing trading volume. The divergence of volume and trend will be a reverse signal.

How to use this indicator in MEXC trading platform?

As VR is volume indicator, it reflects different trading zones for traders to consider their trading actions. Please remember, this zone is categorized by the expectation of longing:

  1. Low Price Zone: VR ratio is between 40% and 70%.
  2. Safety Zone: VR ratio rises to 80% and 150%.
  3. Profit-Taking Zone: VR is distributed from 160% to 450%.
  4. Cautious Zone: VR value is above 450%.

Entry Points

  1. Bullish Trend

Traders can open a call financial position in Low Price Zone and hold this position during Safety Zone. We may take profits for long positions in Profit-Taking Zone or Cautious Zone,

  1. Bearish Trend

Instead, traders will regard Cautious Zone as the opportunity to set up put order and hold this order during Profit-Taking Zone. Then, Safety Zone is the expected spot to close put positions. Low Price Zone is also a good choice for taking put profits, but it is under highest risks.

Advantages vs Disadvantages

  1. MAVR curve means a little when we have identified different zones for entry points.
  2. Only we make trading decision before the price trend is determined can we take profits in the near future.
  3. VR cannot provide entry precise signals for both bullish trend and bearish trend.

