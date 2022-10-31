Psychological Line (PSY)

PSY refers to Psychological Line, which indicates the power of buying and selling. This indicator is also a momentum index, so it consists of divergence and convergence for the relationship between the price and the indicator itself.

Like MTM indicator, PSY can reflect the speed of price movement; however, it shows the divergence and convergence by its moving direction:

If PSY curve moves into the same direction that of prices do, the price trend will be strengthened. Instead, if PSY shows a totally reversed trend, the price trend will be stopped in near future. In this way, we should be aware of the divergence signals. If PSY value is higher than 50, the buying power is in control; but if PSY value is less than 50, the selling price is dominant.

The 50 number is the threshold for traders. When PSY moves upward and across 50, the buying party will control the market. The cross point is the entry point for opening a buying financial position

Instead, if PSY moves below the 50, the trend will be dominated by selling parity. The entry point is the cross point.