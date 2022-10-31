mexc
MarketBuy CryptoTrademexcFuturesEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows ClientView More
EnglishUSD
GuideGroup not foundArticles

Psychological Line (PSY)

2022.11.1 MEXC
Share

11.png
Definition

PSY refers to Psychological Line, which indicates the power of buying and selling. This indicator is also a momentum index, so it consists of divergence and convergence for the relationship between the price and the indicator itself.

How to use this indicator in MEXC trading platform?

Like MTM indicator, PSY can reflect the speed of price movement; however, it shows the divergence and convergence by its moving direction:

  1. If PSY curve moves into the same direction that of prices do, the price trend will be strengthened.
  2. Instead, if PSY shows a totally reversed trend, the price trend will be stopped in near future. In this way, we should be aware of the divergence signals.
  3. If PSY value is higher than 50, the buying power is in control; but if PSY value is less than 50, the selling price is dominant.

Entry Points

  1. Bullish Trend

The 50 number is the threshold for traders. When PSY moves upward and across 50, the buying party will control the market. The cross point is the entry point for opening a buying financial position

  1. Bearish Trend

Instead, if PSY moves below the 50, the trend will be dominated by selling parity. The entry point is the cross point.

Advantages vs Disadvantages

  1. PSY can clearly show the divergence for warning the switch of trends
  2. With PSY, traders are able to precisely determine entry points.
  3. PSY’s signals are so lagging of price movement that traders cannot maximize their profits.

Beginner benefits

Sign up and easily get New User Rewards. There is up to 1,000 USDT Futures Bonus waiting for you.

Related articles recommendations

Sub Index

Deviation Rate (BIAS)

Sub Index

Momentum Index (MTM)

Sub Index

Triple Exponential Smoothed Average (TRIX)

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trade Crypto Fast with MEXC
About Us
About
User Agreement and Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
Learn
Announcements
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Products
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Download MEXC Global
Fees
VIP Services
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listing Application
OTC Merchants Application
Support
Institutional Services
API Document
MEXC Verify
Law Enforcement Requests
Help Center
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Media Collaboration
Submit a Request
Feedback and Suggestions
Product Suggestions
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM