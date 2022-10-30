Energy Index (CR Index)

CR index refers to energy index, which is also called intermediate willingness index. This indicator is calculated by the relationship between the highest price, the lowest price, and the day before that day’s medium price. Since it is the intermediate willingness index, it has the same ability of BR/AR to show the willingness of buying and selling. Also, CR is a momentum indicator, so it can indicate the level of price movement.

When we have clicked the button of CR, we will have 5 curves: CR, MA1, MA2, MA3, MA4. All these five lines have different meanings; but we will use the different portfolios of them to indicate different outcomes:

For CR itself, if CR value is higher than 100, it would be a strong market, which means that multi-party traders are increasing. Instead, if CR value is below 100, the market is weak. For another aspect, if CR moves too quickly far away from 100, the market could be oversold and overbought, which means that the market is overshooting. The market is emotional. If CR falls below MA1, MA2, MA3 and MA4, we should be cautious to sell as taking profits. The interval sandwiched by the MA1 and MA2 lines is called "secondary seismic zone". If CR comes cross the secondary seismic zone from bottom to top, it would be stopped by the resistance level of this zone and boosted by the support level. The area between MA3 and MA4 curves is known as “main seismic zone”. Also, if CR moves upward into this zone, it will face the same resistance and support levels.

If CR falls below 40, the price will be formed a bottom so that it would be an opportunity of buying.

If CR value is higher than 400, then the price movement would be reversed.