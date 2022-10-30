Emotion Index and Willingness Index (BRAR)

Emotion Index and Willingness Index are two indicators related to the opening price and the closing price of one cryptocurrency trading pair. Normally, AR stands for Emotion Index, which is calculated from the data of opening prices. BR means Willingness Index, which sources from closing prices. Both AR and BR are values, which measure the popularity of market and the willingness of traders holding target cryptocurrency.

When we have clicked the button of BRAR indicator, we will get an oscillator curve. In this curve chart, we need to use the value on the righthand vertical axile. This is the value of vertical axile provides helps for us to define entry points and take-profit points. In this way, we intentionally split this chart into three zones: Selling Zone, Fluctuation Zone, and Buying Zone.

We usually determine bullish trend entry point in Buying Zone, where BRAR value is below 50. This interval can be regarded as a rebound zone for prices to rise.

In Selling Zone, where BRAR is higher than 400, the bearish trend could be form at any time; so, we have to be cautious for choosing the right timing to put.