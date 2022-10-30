mexc
Emotion Index and Willingness Index (BRAR)

2022.10.31 MEXC
Definition

Emotion Index and Willingness Index are two indicators related to the opening price and the closing price of one cryptocurrency trading pair. Normally, AR stands for Emotion Index, which is calculated from the data of opening prices. BR means Willingness Index, which sources from closing prices. Both AR and BR are values, which measure the popularity of market and the willingness of traders holding target cryptocurrency.

How to use BRAR in MEXC trading platform?

When we have clicked the button of BRAR indicator, we will get an oscillator curve. In this curve chart, we need to use the value on the righthand vertical axile. This is the value of vertical axile provides helps for us to define entry points and take-profit points. In this way, we intentionally split this chart into three zones: Selling Zone, Fluctuation Zone, and Buying Zone.

Entry Points

  1. Bullish Trend

We usually determine bullish trend entry point in Buying Zone, where BRAR value is below 50. This interval can be regarded as a rebound zone for prices to rise.

  1. Bearish Trend

In Selling Zone, where BRAR is higher than 400, the bearish trend could be form at any time; so, we have to be cautious for choosing the right timing to put.

Advantages vs Disadvantages

  1. BRAR in our MEXC trading platform have the same value; thus, we can only have one curve to analyze, which reduces the analysis difficulty.
  2. BRAR, unlike other trend indicators, such as EMA, or momentum indicators, such as TRIX, it cannot offer us a specific point as entry point to open financial positions. In this way, we may need another indicator CR to support.
  3. Fluctuation Zone, where BRAR value is from 70 to 150, is a new source for us to identify the consolidation, which gives us a hint of the end of a trend.

