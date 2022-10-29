Ease of Movement Value (EMV) is a mixed indicator, which is used to quantify the relationship of price movement and price trading volume. EMV is a momentum indicator, which is different from trending indicators, such as EMA, MA. In this way, the data is important for traders to identify entry points.

EMV is located in sub-indexes, it is easy to find. After clicking this indicator, we will have two oscillators. They are EMV and MAEMV. The MAEMV stands for Moving Average Ease of Movement Value. In the chart of these two curves, they fluctuate below zero-line in the most of time. Therefore, the value “0” is the data for traders need to focus on, in our trading panel. The portfolio of EMV and MAEMV can be used as trend indicator, since the cross of them can be regarded as trend signals for prices.

For EMV, if it begins to across the zero-line upward, the data is in the positive territory. In this situation, it is a sign for bullish trend; since the greater the value is, the greater the ease for price going up.

Instead, if EMV comes cross downward the zero-line, it is a signal for bearish trend.