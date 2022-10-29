Directional Movement Index (DMI) is an indicator showing two aspects of price movement: momentum and trend. In addition, DMI has two portfolios of lines. For analyzing trends, it has PDI and MDI. For measuring the level of price movement, it has ADX and ADXR.

In this part, I decide to skip the process of setting up this indicator. As it has two sets of data, I recommend splitting it into two types. If we want to identify the potential trending signal, we will look at the portfolio of PDI and MDI. If we intend to know how long the current trend will last, we have to study ADX and ADXR.

If PDI ascends and across MDI, also ADX increases, this is a strong bullish signal. This is because that the trend will be bullish, and the speed of this price movement is increasingly high.

If MDI descends and across PDI, also ADX increases, this is a strong bearish signal, since the trend will be bearish, and the speed of this price movement is becoming higher and higher.