Different of Moving Average (DMA)

2022.10.29 MEXC
Definition

Different of Moving Average (DMA) is a trend indicator showing the short term and intermedia trends. Normally, there are two lines: DMA and AMA in this indicator. DMA may last for different time dimensions. AMA’s term is shorter than that of DMA. These two lines is helpful for traders making short term trading decisions.

How to use it in MEXC trading platform?

In the original edition of K-Line, DMA is spotted in “Sub index”. There is no need to set up any parameters in the trading panel. Usually, the moving difference between DMA and AMA is used to analyze the potential trend.

Entry Point

  1. Bullish Trend

  • If DMA and AMA are both above 0 and they are ascending into the same direction, it is a bullish signal.
  • If DMA and AMA are both below 0 but they begin to rise after descending respectively in long term, it can be regarded a start of bullish trend.

  1. Bearish Trend

  • If DMA and AMA are both below 0 and they are descending into the same direction, it is a bearish signal.
  • If DMA and AMA are both above 0 but they begin to decrease after ascending respectively for a long time, it can be regarded a start of bearish trend.

Advantages vs Disadvantages

  1. DMA, unlike EMA or MA, is more suitable for short time trading;
  2. DMA have only two lines to show the potential trends, easier for amateur traders;
  3. DMA is inefficient to show the difference between the reverse and the consolidation; in this way, traders cannot use this indicator to make a long-term profits;
  4. DMA, like other trend indicators, is unfunctional in sideways;

