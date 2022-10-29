Different of Moving Average (DMA) is a trend indicator showing the short term and intermedia trends. Normally, there are two lines: DMA and AMA in this indicator. DMA may last for different time dimensions. AMA’s term is shorter than that of DMA. These two lines is helpful for traders making short term trading decisions.

In the original edition of K-Line, DMA is spotted in “Sub index”. There is no need to set up any parameters in the trading panel. Usually, the moving difference between DMA and AMA is used to analyze the potential trend.

If DMA and AMA are both above 0 and they are ascending into the same direction, it is a bullish signal.

If DMA and AMA are both below 0 but they begin to rise after descending respectively in long term, it can be regarded a start of bullish trend.

If DMA and AMA are both below 0 and they are descending into the same direction, it is a bearish signal.

If DMA and AMA are both above 0 but they begin to decrease after ascending respectively for a long time, it can be regarded a start of bearish trend.