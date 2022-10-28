mexc
Bollinger Bands (BOLL)

2022.10.28
Definition

Bollinger Bands (BOLL), like EMA, is also a trend indicator. Physically, this indicator consists of three lines: a simple moving average which is a middle band, an upper band, and a lower band. These three bands can reveal price trend and entry points for both bullish trend and bearish trend.

How to use it in MEXC?

As I mentioned before, BOLL can be also found in “Main Index” of original edition in MEXC trading interface. After having spotted the indicator BOLL, you will have three bands: Upper Band, Middle Band and Lower Band. Upper Band is a sign for bullish trend. Middle Band can be regarded as a moving average line. Lower Band is a hint for bearish trend.

Entry Point

  1. Bullish Trend

If the price touches Upper Band and crosses far away Upper Band, then it would be a bullish trend. Also, in this situation you will find Upper Band and Lower Band increasingly diverge.

  1. Bearish Trend

If the price touches Lower Band and continues to move downward, it would be a bearish trend. There is also a diverging situation for Upper Band and Lower Band.

Advantages vs Disadvantage

  1. BOLL, unlike EMA, can show you a consolidation hint. That is the convergence of Upper Band and Lower Band.
  2. During any kinds of trends, the level of divergence can reveal the speed of both bullish trend and bearish trend. In this way, investors can predict the length of time for both situations.
  3. The conversion for divergence and convergence can be regarded as take-profit point, which EMA cannot show (We will discuss it in detail in video).
  4. BOLL is also inefficient to consolidation for setting financial position.

 

