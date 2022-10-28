Bollinger Bands (BOLL), like EMA, is also a trend indicator. Physically, this indicator consists of three lines: a simple moving average which is a middle band, an upper band, and a lower band. These three bands can reveal price trend and entry points for both bullish trend and bearish trend.

As I mentioned before, BOLL can be also found in “Main Index” of original edition in MEXC trading interface. After having spotted the indicator BOLL, you will have three bands: Upper Band, Middle Band and Lower Band. Upper Band is a sign for bullish trend. Middle Band can be regarded as a moving average line. Lower Band is a hint for bearish trend.

If the price touches Upper Band and crosses far away Upper Band, then it would be a bullish trend. Also, in this situation you will find Upper Band and Lower Band increasingly diverge.

If the price touches Lower Band and continues to move downward, it would be a bearish trend. There is also a diverging situation for Upper Band and Lower Band.