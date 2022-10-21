Exponential Moving Average (EMA)

EMA, unlike Moving Average (MA), which is simply calculated by daily close prices, has more weighted on recent daily prices. In this way, it is more time-efficient than MA. Normally, EMA is presented by two EMA lines. It is also called EMA Cross. EMA is a typical kind of trend indicator.

When we find ourselves in MEXC trading panel, the first step is to discover the button called “Original” and click the button with a function image, that is “f(x)”. After that, you can find EMA in the second place of Main Index. Tick the EMA button, you will have three EMA lines, which is calculated from three different sets of data, 6, 12 and 20. These numbers stand for different speeds of change. To short, EMA6 changes most fast, then the EMA12. EMA20 changes most smoothly. Let’s determine these three lines as Fast Line (EMA6), Mild Line (EMA12) and Slow Line (EMA20). When Fast Line comes across Mild Line upward, it can be regarded as a bullish hint. Instead, Fast Line move downward and across Mild Line, it is a bearish hint. It is suggested to doublecheck the case that Mild Line passes through Slow Line after we identified a bullish trend. Also, we have to reconfirm a bearish trend by the situation that Mild Line crosses Slow Line.

As we mentioned before, the bullish hint is the cross point when Fast Line moves upward and across Mild Line

Bearish hint can be regarded as the start of bearish trend when Fast Line come across downward Mild Line.