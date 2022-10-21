mexc
Exponential Moving Average (EMA)

2022.10.21
Definition

EMA, unlike Moving Average (MA), which is simply calculated by daily close prices, has more weighted on recent daily prices. In this way, it is more time-efficient than MA. Normally, EMA is presented by two EMA lines. It is also called EMA Cross. EMA is a typical kind of trend indicator.

How to use EMA in MEXC trading platform？ 

When we find ourselves in MEXC trading panel, the first step is to discover the button called “Original” and click the button with a function image, that is “f(x)”. After that, you can find EMA in the second place of Main Index. Tick the EMA button, you will have three EMA lines, which is calculated from three different sets of data, 6, 12 and 20. These numbers stand for different speeds of change. To short, EMA6 changes most fast, then the EMA12. EMA20 changes most smoothly. Let’s determine these three lines as Fast Line (EMA6), Mild Line (EMA12) and Slow Line (EMA20). When Fast Line comes across Mild Line upward, it can be regarded as a bullish hint. Instead, Fast Line move downward and across Mild Line, it is a bearish hint. It is suggested to doublecheck the case that Mild Line passes through Slow Line after we identified a bullish trend. Also, we have to reconfirm a bearish trend by the situation that Mild Line crosses Slow Line.

Entry Point

  1. Bullish Trend

As we mentioned before, the bullish hint is the cross point when Fast Line moves upward and across Mild Line

  1. Bearish Trend

Bearish hint can be regarded as the start of bearish trend when Fast Line come across downward Mild Line.

Advantages vs Disadvantages

  1. Compared to MA, EMA has the most significant advantage, the time-efficiency. It is because that EMA can show the changes derived from most recent data. However, EMA is still an indicator, which means that it changes after the current price does.
  2. When prices move in consolidation, EMA, or other trend indicators are inefficient since all trend indicators will move without directions. Investors will have no reason to open financial position.
  3. All trend indicators should be doublechecked by candlestick analysis since they are lagging.

