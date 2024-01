MEXC 블로그 에서 YLDY 기록, 시스템 기능 및 사용 방법에 대한 자세한 정보를 찾을 수 있습니다.

Yieldly has built the world’s first and only DeFi suite on Algorand. Yieldly is delivering its mission to create the next-generation DeFi ecosystem; one which enables the lightest and fastest digital asset exchange, accessible across all chains. To date, Yieldly has released market-leading staking pools, no-loss lottery, and world-first ALGO-ETH bridge. Users can trade faster, earn high rewards with lower fees, and benefit from more security than any other protocol.