DFI.Money 프로젝트 요약 정보

Yearn is a financial platform that supports multiple DeFi protocols. It will automatically move positions between the agreements to help savers get the highest financial income. The platform aggregates the Compound, dYdX, Aave, and DDEX agreements. When users deposit, the platform will automatically allocate funds to the agreement with the highest revenue. Then yearn will give the user a proof of rights and interests called yToken, and the user can withdraw the tokens they originally deposited and the corresponding income through ytoken.
MEXC 블로그에서 DFI.Money 기록, 시스템 기능 및 사용 방법에 대한 자세한 정보를 찾을 수 있습니다.

MEXC에 상장된 YFII 토큰

DFI.Money(YFII)를 구매, 거래 또는 보유하려면 MEXC 거래소를 첫 번째 단계로 고려해보세요! MEXC는 절차가 편리하고 빠르며 안전합니다! 지금 MEXC에서 YFII을 거래하고 현물 메이커 및 테이커 수수료 0%를 즐겨보세요. 아래 버튼을 클릭하기만 하면 DFI.Money를 구매하거나 MEXC YFII및 기타 암호화폐 시장 및 거래 터미널에 접속하는 방법에 대한 자세한 지침을 확인하실 수 있습니다.
또한, MEXC에 등록한 후에는 DFI.Money를 기반으로 한 암호화폐 파생상품 거래를 시작하여 더 높은 수익을 얻을 수 있습니다. 지금 MEXC에서 YFII 선물을 거래하세요! 메이커 수수료 0.00%, 테이커 수수료 0.01%, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 누려보세요! 최대 200배 레버리지로 무기한 선물 계약에 참여할 수 있습니다.
영문명YFII
입금 상태출금 가능
중문명YFII
입금 상태입금 가능
최초 발행--
거래 상태거래 가능
발행 가격
총 발행량39,375
