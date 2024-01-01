DFI.Money | YFII 디지털 자산 정보 | MEXC 거래소
DFI.Money 프로젝트 요약 정보
Yearn is a financial platform that supports multiple DeFi protocols. It will automatically move positions between the agreements to help savers get the highest financial income. The platform aggregates the Compound, dYdX, Aave, and DDEX agreements. When users deposit, the platform will automatically allocate funds to the agreement with the highest revenue. Then yearn will give the user a proof of rights and interests called yToken, and the user can withdraw the tokens they originally deposited and the corresponding income through ytoken.MEXC 블로그에서 DFI.Money 기록, 시스템 기능 및 사용 방법에 대한 자세한 정보를 찾을 수 있습니다.
MEXC에 상장된 YFII 토큰
