XRD | XRD 디지털 자산 정보 | MEXC 거래소
XRD 프로젝트 요약 정보
Radix is a layer 1 DLT protocol specifically designed to remove the technology barriers limiting the expansion of DeFi, with a clear roadmap to infinite linear scalability. To directly address the needs of DeFi at global scale for the next 100 years, Radix has a full-stack approach: re-engineering consensus, distributed virtual machines, executable on-network code, DeFi application building, and developer incentives. With a revolutionary asset-oriented smart contract programming language Scrypto, building dApps on Radix will be fast, smooth, and will reduce the risk of hacks and exploits. Developers can earn royalties from their code components and from the blueprint catalog.MEXC 블로그에서 XRD 기록, 시스템 기능 및 사용 방법에 대한 자세한 정보를 찾을 수 있습니다.
MEXC에 상장된 XRD 토큰
영문명XRD
입금 상태출금 가능
중문명XRD
입금 상태입금 가능
최초 발행--
거래 상태거래 가능
발행 가격
총 발행량24,000,000,000