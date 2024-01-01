Pax Dollar | USDP 디지털 자산 정보 | MEXC 거래소
Pax Dollar 프로젝트 요약 정보
Founded in September of 2018, Pax Dollar is a flat-collateralized stablecoin. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies that are designed to minimize the volatility of the price of the stablecoin, relative to a certain stable asset or a basket of assets. A stablecoin can be pegged to a cryptocurrency or flat money. In some cases, it can even be traded for commodities. Pax Dollar offers the advantage of transacting with blockchain assets through minimized price risk. The Pax Dollar tokens (USDP) are issued as ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and are collateralized 1:1 through the USD held in Paxos-owned US bank accounts.MEXC 블로그에서 Pax Dollar 기록, 시스템 기능 및 사용 방법에 대한 자세한 정보를 찾을 수 있습니다.
