MEXC 블로그 에서 Neutrino USD 기록, 시스템 기능 및 사용 방법에 대한 자세한 정보를 찾을 수 있습니다.

Neutrino Dollar is an algorithmic stablecoin collateralized by the Waves native token. The price stability is supported by market makers in the ratio of 1 USD-N : 1 US Dollar. The average annual interest paid trustlessly to USDN holders is around 12-15%. Distinct from centralized fiat-collateralized stablecoins, USD-N is issued by a smart contract. For more information of the project, please visit its official website below.